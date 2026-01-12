ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As the Buffalo Bills prepare to head to Denver for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on a short week, the team has some positive direction on the injury front and some significant setbacks.

For a second straight year, wide receiver Gabe Davis suffered a major left knee injury, this time a torn ACL, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Davis returned to the Bills this season after he played 10 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 before suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was just able to return to the field with Buffalo in Week 11, playing in six regular-season games and Sunday's wild-card win against Jacksonville.

Buffalo will also be without starting safety Jordan Poyer on Saturday after a hamstring injury kept him out of the second half Sunday. Rookie Jordan Hancock played in his place, but the Bills have rotated players at the spot because of injuries.

"It was good to get [Hancock] the reps he got and did some really good things out there, especially for a young player that hasn't played a ton, in terms of consistently back there," McDermott said. "He's been in certain packages for us, but he did a good job."

On the positive side, McDermott said the Bills will open the practice windows of defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Oliver has been on injured reserve since Oct. 28 and had surgery for a torn left biceps. He also dealt with an ankle injury early in the season. In three games, he had three sacks and a forced fumble.

"Ed's certainly a talented player," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. "He's had some time off, so we just got to see where he's at."

Samuel's potential return comes as the Bills navigate losses at receiver, including Davis and Joshua Palmer (ankle), who was put on season-ending injured reserve.

When asked if he felt good with the group they have or if the Bills will be looking outside at receiver, McDermott said, "Yeah, I feel good with the group we have."

When it comes to the health of their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen did not miss a snap but took a bit of a beating during the win in Jacksonville. He made two visits to the medical tent, including being cleared for a concussion, after coming into the game with a right foot injury.

McDermott said Allen is "certainly sore. And as you know, he's going to do whatever it takes to play."

Allen has not missed a start since his rookie season.