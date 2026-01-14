Open Extended Reactions

There are always high expectations put on incoming NFL rookies to help change the franchise and fill holes. From the 2025 season's group, players like Emeka Egbuka, Carson Schwesinger and Tetairoa McMillan met those expectations. But it's not always that simple. Some rookies will get injured, not get enough playing time or struggle once they do get on the field.

Below, we're taking a look at all 32 rookie classes in the NFL and ranking the value of their contributions in 2025. We want to emphasize that this list is based only on how much production teams got out of their rookies in their first season -- it's not predictive. There might be great future contributions from rookies such as Travis Hunter (knee) and Cam Skattebo (ankle), but those players missed much of the 2025 campaign because of injury.

To rank the rookie classes, I started with Sports Info Solutions' total points metric. Based on game charting, total points takes every element of a play and uses that data to evaluate each player on a scale that allows us to compare between positions: How many points do we estimate that this player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense? Then I adjusted some teams up or down based on the importance of certain positions or how well players did in ESPN tracking metrics and the FTN Network DVOA ratings. (Postseason performance is not included.)

There's a significant gap this year between our top four teams and the rest of the league. Yet unlike in other recent seasons, this year's strongest rookie performances did not necessarily translate into immediate team turnarounds. Our top three teams had losing records.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Saints' rookie class is headlined by second-round quarterback Tyler Shough, who ranked 21st with a 49.2 QBR in nine starts. That's not quite "the Saints are set for years" territory, but Shough has certainly earned the right to come back and try to improve as the starter. (Just remember that he's already 26 years old.)

Shough's blind side was protected by first-round left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who started all 17 games. He ranked above average in run block win rate (75.6%), although he was below average in pass block win rate (87.7%).

Then we go to the defensive side of the ball, where the Saints improved to a surprising 13th in defensive DVOA this season. In Ben Solak's All-Rookie team, he highlighted third-round pick Jonas Sanker as a premier communicator and coverage player who made plays from sideline to sideline. Fourth-rounder Quincy Riley, the team's third cornerback, was above average in my coverage DVOA metric and started five games. Another fourth-round pick, linebacker Danny Stutsman, didn't start any games but had 53 combined tackles. Next season, the Saints will also get back third-round defensive tackle Vernon Broughton, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 2.

Usually, the teams that lead in total points by rookies are going to be led by a quarterback. That's not the case here. Rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both came out with negative total points and terrible QBRs (31.3 for Gabriel, 19.0 for Sanders). Those would have been the bottom two ratings in the league if Gabriel and Sanders had enough pass attempts to qualify.

The star in Cleveland was a linebacker. Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger is the clear favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and was second in total points among all rookies. Schwesinger's 156 combined tackles led all rookies by more than 50. He was joined on the defense by first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham, who started the entire season and improved significantly in November and December. Undrafted defensive tackle Adin Huntington also made an impact.

Meanwhile, the offensive skill positions for the Browns were filled with rookies. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was probably the best, with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns. The Browns also had wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

The Giants' rookie class was about quality rather than quantity. First-round quarterback Jaxson Dart led all rookies in total points and ranked 18th with a 57.8 QBR, thanks partly to the value of his run plays. No. 3 pick Abdul Carter had only four sacks, but his 56 pressures led all rookie edge rushers. Third-round defensive tackle Darius Alexander had 3.5 sacks as a rotational lineman. And fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo energized the team in five starts, with 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and seven touchdowns before an ankle injury ended his season.

Seventh-round cornerback Korie Black and fifth-round offensive tackle Marcus Mbow also started games but didn't perform particularly well.

Let's start with the left side of the offensive line. The Patriots got 13 starts out of left tackle Will Campbell (first round) and left guard Jared Wilson (third round) before they were injured in the final few games of the season. Campbell was below average in pass block win rate (88.3%), and Wilson (93%) was close to average for guards. Both were below average in run block win rate. Nonetheless, Campbell and Wilson were significant upgrades at their positions for the Patriots.

New England's other rookie who got a lot of attention was second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson. He had 180 carries for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. Four of his carries were touchdowns of 50 or more yards. But the player that total points registers as the most valuable is fourth-round safety Craig Woodson. He started 15 games and made 79 combined tackles with three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Other rookies included third-round wide receiver Kyle Williams, fourth-round tackle Joshua Farmer, sixth-round kicker Andy Borregales and two undrafted free agents in edge rusher Elijah Ponder and wide receiver Efton Chism III.

The Panthers were the only team other than the Saints to have five rookies with 10 or more total points. But there was one real star: wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He finished the season with 70 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Panthers used their second- and third-round picks on edge rushers, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Scourton finished the season with 5.0 sacks, and Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks. Fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom was also an important part of the Carolina defense, starting six games with 51 combined tackles, plus an interception, a sack and a forced fumble.

Other top rookies on offense included fifth-round tight end Mitchell Evans, fourth-round running back Trevor Etienne and sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Undrafted kicker Ryan Fitzgerald finished 24-of-29 on field goals and ranked third in my gross kickoff values.

The headline for Atlanta's rookie class was its trade up to be able to select both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. at edge rusher in Round 1. Pearce had 10.5 sacks and 30 pressures, and Walker had 5.5 sacks and 23 pressures. However, the most important Falcons rookie turned out to be third-round safety Xavier Watts, who had five interceptions and 55 combined tackles. Watts finished fourth among rookies in total points, as the leading safety in a very good season for rookies at the position.

Fourth-round safety Billy Bowman Jr. was another impactful rookie, with one interception and 1.5 sacks in six games before an Achilles injury in late November. Atlanta's rookie class was top-heavy rather than deep, as no other rookies had much playing time.

Let's start on offense. First-round tight end Colston Loveland (58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns) and second-round wide receiver Luther Burden III (47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns) had big seasons. Another one of Chicago's impact second-round picks was left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who started seven games after an injury to veteran Braxton Jones. Seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai far outplayed his draft position with 169 carries for 783 yards and five touchdowns. And undrafted wideout Jahdae Walker's catch in Week 16 against the Packers sent the game into overtime.

The Bears got less out of rookies on defense, however. The third second-round pick, defensive tackle Shemar Turner, played only five games as a reserve before a torn ACL ended his season, and fourth-round linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II played in only seven games.

The Chargers' rookie impact came primarily from skill players on offense, led by fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden. He ended the season with 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns. First-round running back Omarion Hampton missed games because of a fractured ankle but ended up with 124 carries for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. Second-round wide receiver Tre' Harris was less productive than expected but had 30 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the most impactful rookie was sixth-round safety RJ Mickens. He started five games and had 29 combined tackles with two interceptions as part of a three-safety package with Derwin James Jr. and Elijah Molden. Third-round defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell had five starts and 31 combined tackles with a forced fumble.

Other impact players included undrafted cornerback Nikko Reed and fifth-round wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

The Ravens' top rookies were almost entirely on defense. First-rounder Malaki Starks was a valuable rookie safety, starting 15 games with 84 combined tackles and two interceptions. Fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan started 13 games at inside linebacker before tearing an ACL to end his season. He ended 2025 with 93 combined tackles. First-round edge rusher Mike Green had 3.5 sacks, and undrafted cornerback Keyon Martin had 23 combined tackles and a sack.

The one significant non-defensive contributor was sixth-round kicker Tyler Loop, who went 30-for-34 on field goals.

The Jets had yet another excellent rookie safety in Malachi Moore. He was a fourth-round selection but started 14 games and finished the season with 101 combined tackles. Third-round cornerback Azareye'h Thomas started five games with 22 combined tackles and seven passes defensed. The Jets also got value from fifth-round linebacker Kiko Mauigoa.

On offense, the big name was Armand Membou. The seventh overall selection slid right into the right tackle spot and ranked ninth out of all tackles with a 79.1% run block win rate. Second-round tight end Mason Taylor had 44 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown. Fourth-round receiver Arian Smith played a little but had just 52 receiving yards. We can't really give the Jets credit for undrafted quarterback Brady Cook. He was forced to start four games because of injuries and had an 11.6 QBR.

No. 1 pick Cam Ward was not good from a statistical perspective, with a 33.1 QBR. Ward took a league-high 55 sacks and completed less than 60% of his passes. These stats are a part of why the Titans are down here at No. 11 despite starting a rookie quarterback all season. However, most film watchers strongly believe that Ward played well despite those stats and was victimized by a poor supporting cast.

Of course, a lot of that supporting cast was also made up of rookies. Fourth-round wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike had a combined 89 catches for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. Dike was also one of the top return men in the league with two punt return touchdowns. Tight end Gunnar Helm, taken in the fourth round between Dike and Ayomanor, had 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the top performer was third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr., who started six games with 34 combined tackles. Sixth-round cornerback Marcus Harris started five games with 28 combined tackles and five passes defensed.

The Cowboys' first two picks were their top two rookies. Tyler Booker was above average among guards with a 93.1% pass block win rate and 75.1% run block win rate. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku had only two sacks but 23 pressures and 40 combined tackles.

At cornerback, Trikweze Bridges was actually a seventh-round pick of the Chargers, but the Cowboys picked him up after Los Angeles cut him, and he played 16 games with two starts, 23 combined tackles and an interception. Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. was injured for the first part of the season but came back to start five games with 35 combined tackles. And fifth-round linebacker Shemar James started six games and had 91 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Dolphins had a lot of rookie impact players who didn't necessarily have outstanding numbers. For example, first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant played in all 17 games but had just 33 combined tackles with two sacks. Left guard Jonah Savaiinaea, a second-round pick, started the entire season but finished near the bottom of the league with an 87.2% pass block win rate and a 65.8% run block win rate. Fifth-round safety Dante Trader Jr. had 54 combined tackles but just one pass defensed. Fifth-round cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. played in 12 games and had 23 combined tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.

At the bottom of the board, sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II had 70 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Seventh-round defensive tackle Zeek Biggers played nine games with 20 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. And seventh-round quarterback Quinn Ewers eventually took over when Tua Tagovailoa was benched, starting three games with a 31.3 QBR.

The Cardinals' draft class was led by two cornerbacks. The real surprise was fifth-round pick Denzel Burke, who ranked 35th out of 98 qualifying corners in my coverage DVOA metric, starting eight games with 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. The success of second-round pick Will Johnson was more expected; he started 10 games with 10 passes defensed and was 57th in my cornerback coverage DVOA metric.

Fourth-round linebacker Cody Simon started nine games with 76 combined tackles, undrafted left tackle Josh Fryar started five games after Paris Johnson Jr. was injured, and seventh-round safety Kitan Crawford played 15 games with 20 combined tackles.

Arizona might have ranked higher if first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen III had been able to play more than six games. He was actually the Cardinals' leader in total points, despite missing much of the season, and had two sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Buffalo's rookie leader in total points was fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker. He started 16 games in the middle, with 39 combined tackles and a sack. Second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders started two games and had 16 combined tackles and a sack. The Bills also got help from two cornerbacks. First-rounder Maxwell Hairston missed the first month and a half of the season because of a lateral collateral ligament sprain but came back to play 11 games with three starts. He had five passes defensed and two picks. Sixth-rounder Dorian Strong played four games in September with a major role before suffering a neck injury.

On offense, fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes had 16 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns at tight end, while also providing outstanding blocking in the run game.

Let's start with first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. His production slowed down in the second half of the season, but that's in part because Baker Mayfield was throwing him fewer catchable passes. For the entire season, Egbuka had 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Tez Johnson, a seventh-round pick, had 27 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile at cornerback, the Bucs were getting production out of second-round pick Benjamin Morrison and third-round pick Jacob Parrish. Parrish became the regular slot cornerback and finished with 76 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, two picks and two sacks. Morrison played in 10 games and had 26 combined tackles with four passes defensed. The Bucs also got help from defensive linemen, fifth-rounder Elijah Roberts and the undrafted Elijah Simmons.

The top Broncos rookie was second-round running back RJ Harvey, who led all rookie backs in receiving value, according to my DYAR metrics. His standard stats included 146 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 47 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns. Also on offense, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant finished with 31 catches for 378 yards and a touchdown in 15 games.

On defense, the top rookie was first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron. He played in all 17 games, starting five, with 35 combined tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. Fourth-round edge rusher Que Robinson played in only six games, garnering 12 combined tackles with a half-sack.

Sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw was around league average in gross punt value once adjusting for the altitude in Denver.

For Philadelphia, much of its impact came from two defensive players, first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell and second-round safety Andrew Mukuba. Campbell played in all 17 games, with 10 starts, and had 80 combined tackles with an interception. Mukuba played 11 games, also starting 10, and had 46 combined tackles with two interceptions. Campbell and Mukuba each ranked among the top-13 defensive rookies in total points.

But there wasn't much after that. Fifth-round center Drew Kendall started one game and played in seven. Fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson played in 11 games, and fifth-round linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. played in all 17, primarily on special teams, with 11 combined tackles.

First-rounder Grey Zabel started all 17 games at left guard. He led all guards with an 83.0% run block win rate when no other guard was above 80%, but he had a below-average pass block win rate of 89.9%. The other major addition for the Seahawks was second-round pick Nick Emmanwori. Nominally a safety, Emmanwori actually bounced between linebacker and slot cornerback. His ability to play the run allowed the Seahawks to constantly stay in nickel personnel, even on clear run downs. Emmanwori finished the season with 81 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed and 2.5 sacks.

None of the other Seattle rookies played more than 13 games. Tight end Elijah Arroyo, another second-round selection, finished the season with just 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Fifth-round wide receiver Tory Horton had 13 catches for 161 yards and a surprising five touchdowns in just eight games. Fifth-round fullback Robbie Ouzts was an important part of the run game but didn't catch a pass.

Let's start with second-round left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who started most of the season. He had a low pass block win rate of 88.2% but was closer to average with a 73.6% run block win rate. At running back, Ersery was often blocking for fourth-round pick Woody Marks, who finished the regular season with 196 carries for 703 yards and two touchdowns (plus three receiving touchdowns). The Texans' offense also featured two rookie receivers from Iowa State: Jayden Higgins (41 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns) and Jaylin Noel (26 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns).

On defense, the Texans got smaller contributions from sixth-round safety Jaylen Reed (seven games) and third-round cornerback Jaylin Smith (four games).

First-round pick Josh Simmons managed to start only eight games as the Chiefs' top rookie. He was above average with a 91.6% pass block win rate but below average with a 71.6% run block win rate. Undrafted Esa Pole started four games when Simmons was out late in the season with a wrist injury.

On defense, third-round cornerback Nohl Williams had five starts and 48 combined tackles with five passes defensed. Another cornerback, undrafted free agent Kevin Knowles, pitched in on special teams and also had two passes defensed late in the season. Third-round edge rusher Ashton Gillotte had 38 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott played only five games before a torn ACL.

The Chiefs also had seventh-round running back Brashard Smith, who was particularly good as a receiver. He had 44 carries for 151 yards and 25 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Second-rounder Tate Ratledge started all 17 games at right guard, although he was below average in both pass block (87.4%) and run block (69.9%) win rates. First-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williams started 10 games and played in all 17, with 18 combined tackles and a sack. Third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had 16 catches for 239 yards, but six of those receptions were touchdowns, mostly of the highlight film variety.

The only other Lions draft picks to even play were fifth-round guard Miles Frazier (five games, no starts) and seventh-round receiver Dominic Lovett (12 games, mostly on special teams).

The top Bengals rookie was second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. He had 14 starts and racked up 106 combined tackles with three sacks and two interceptions. Fourth-round linebacker Barrett Carter got 12 starts next to Knight and also had 106 combined tackles. Elsewhere on defense, first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart played only eight games because of injuries and had just a single sack and eight pressures.

On offense, third-round left guard Dylan Fairchild started 15 games but was below average in both pass block (90.3%) and run block (70.2%) win rates. Across from Fairchild, fifth-round lineman Jalen Rivers started seven games at right guard in the middle of the season.

How much do you value one player on a list like this? The Colts got a fantastic showing from first-round tight end Tyler Warren, who had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on the ground. But after Warren, there's a significant falloff in production from the Colts rookies, most of whom played limited seasons.

Quarterback Riley Leonard, a sixth-round pick, had a good game in his Week 17 start but didn't play much otherwise, as the Colts chose to sign veteran Philip Rivers because of worries about a knee sprain for Leonard. Fourth-round pick Jalen Travis started four games at right tackle. Second-round edge JT Tuimoloau played in 13 games but had just 17 combined tackles without a sack. Undrafted cornerback Johnathan Edwards started five games, and undrafted safety Reuben Lowery III started one.

Here's another team led by a rookie offensive tackle, this time first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. He started all 17 games on the right side but was below average in both pass block (88.8%) and run block (71.2%) win rates. Seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt took over as the Commanders' starter for much of the season and had 175 carries for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Fourth-round wide receiver Jaylin Lane (16 catches for 225 yards) also made an impact.

On defense, the most impactful rookie was second-round cornerback Trey Amos, who played in 10 games and started eight before a broken leg ended his season.

The Raiders finished the season with one of the 10 worst run offenses of the past 45 years, according to DVOA, but it wasn't running back Ashton Jeanty's fault. The No. 6 pick was near the top of the league in missed tackle rate; there's only so far you can get without good blocking. Speaking of the blockers, third-round pick Caleb Rogers started six games at right guard, and another third-round pick, Charles Grant, started one at left tackle.

The Raiders had two rookie wide receivers, but they didn't get on the field too much until the last month of the year. Second-rounder Jack Bech finished with 20 catches for 224 yards, and fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton Jr. had 10 catches for 135 yards.

The Raiders got defensive contributions from undrafted free agent cornerback Greedy Vance (who played six games at the end of the season) and two defensive tackles who each appeared in nine games, fourth-rounder Tonka Hemingway and seventh-rounder JJ Pegues.

The top rookie for San Francisco was third-round nickel cornerback Upton Stout. He was, shall we say, stout against the run but came out near the bottom of the league in my coverage DVOA metric after adjusting for an easier-than-average set of coverage assignments. Fifth-round safety Marques Sigle also got seven starts in the secondary and had 52 combined tackles.

Up front, the 49ers got value out of second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins (one sack, 17 tackles) and fourth-round defensive tackle C.J. West (one sack, 21 tackles). First-round edge rusher Mykel Williams had one sack and 20 tackles before a season-ending ACL tear. Seventh-round guard Connor Colby started six games.

The surprise for the Steelers is that they didn't get more out of first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who missed six games with various knee injuries. He ended the regular season with 27 combined tackles and three sacks but should be more of a force in future seasons.

Instead, the most valuable Steelers rookies were elsewhere on the defense. Fourth-round outside linebacker Jack Sawyer had 34 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. Third-round defensive end Yahya Black had 28 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. Third-round running back Kaleb Johnson had just 28 carries for 69 yards and infamously forgot to field a kickoff, which led to a Seahawks touchdown in Week 2.

Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV warned me before the season not to get too excited about first-round pick Matthew Golden because the Packers don't like to feature rookies at the wide receiver position. He was right. Golden caught only 29 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown in 2025. Look for him to play a bigger role in the offense in future years. We'll also see how Savion Williams develops; the third-round gadget receiver had 11 carries for 37 yards and 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers also got seven starts from second-round offensive lineman Anthony Belton and contributions from defensive linemen Warren Brinson (13 tackles) and the undrafted Nazir Stackhouse (12 tackles).

Much like the Colts, almost all the rookie value for the Vikings came from a single first-round pick. Minnesota took guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 selection, and he was a quality starter for most of the season. Jackson finished with a 92.6% pass block win rate (average for guards) and a 76.9% run block win rate (well above average).

And then ... that's about it. Undrafted free agent quarterback Max Brosmer was terrible when forced into action (14.0 QBR), and any other rookies had very minor impacts. This is Minnesota's second straight year at or near the bottom of this list.

Oh, what might have been if Travis Hunter had stayed healthy. The No. 2 pick did realize his goal of playing both ways at wide receiver and cornerback but suffered a knee injury during practice in October that ended his season. He finished with 298 receiving yards and a touchdown, plus 15 combined tackles and three passes defensed.

Otherwise, the top Jaguars rookie was fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten, with 307 rushing yards and seven combined touchdowns in 15 games. Safety Rayuan Lane III had 20 combined tackles, while seventh-round center Jonah Monheim started two games and undrafted edge rusher Danny Striggow started two games with 0.5 sacks.

The Rams were No. 1 on this list a year ago. This year's draft wasn't quite as productive, in part because the Rams traded away their first-round pick.

Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson missed the first couple of games then gradually worked his way into the lineup. However, his 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns were behind a number of other rookies in a very good season for rookie tight ends. Third-round defensive end Josaiah Stewart had 22 combined tackles and three sacks. Seventh-round wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Undrafted free agent linebacker Shaun Dolac made an impact, particularly early in the season.