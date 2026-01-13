PITTSBURGH -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins was carted to the locker room Monday night and ruled out with a concussion.

Collins was injured after quarterback C.J. Stroud targeted him on a slant route early in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Houston led 7-6. He fell on his face, dropped the ball and immediately put both of his hands to his face in apparent pain.

Houston's medical staff took Collins to the blue tent, and the three-time 1,000-yard receiver was carted to the locker room shortly after.

Two plays later, Stroud found wideout Christian Kirk for a 46-yard reception to get the Texans into scoring range, which led to a field goal made by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.