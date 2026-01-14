Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Standing in front of a handful of reporters in the team meeting room of the Intermountain Health Performance Center, John Spytek was in a position he hopes becomes a rare occurrence moving forward as the Las Vegas Raiders' general manager.

Following his first season with the organization, he had to address how the team played well below expectations, finishing with a record of 3-14 and firing coach Pete Carroll, who was meant to instill a winning culture.

"I don't want anyone to think that anyone deserves more responsibility than me, and that it's something I'm very aware of, I think about all the time, and am determined to get right," Spytek said.

Even after a cataclysmic season, one of the worst in franchise history, a light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

The Raiders have 10 projected draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft, including the No. 1 overall selection, and the second-most cap space in the league. More importantly, Spytek has an opportunity, unlike last year, to bring in a coach that aligns with his vision for the team. A lot will have to go right for the Raiders and patience must be required. But the path for Spytek to build the Raiders for "sustained success" has been laid.

It's a matter of capitalizing on the opportunity.

"I think we have a big mountain to climb, but we're not trying to do it all in one day," Spytek said.

Part of achieving sustained success will be finding stability at head coach. That has been uncommon for the Raiders, who are searching for their sixth coach since 2021.

"It's very important," wide receiver Tre Tucker said. "You look at some of the teams that go into the offseason, and they've been in the offense for two to three years. When they come back, [they're] not learning a new offense unless they are new to the team. For us, every offseason is learning a new offense. It's like you are starting all over.

"I've played three different roles in three systems. I'm going to have to play another role in another system."

Spytek will be leading the coaching search in close collaboration with minority owner Tom Brady. Spytek has taken notice of how teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears -- all of whom made the playoffs -- have turned things around in one season with a new coach.

As good as a quick turnaround sounds, Spytek is not putting that kind of pressure on candidates. He said the organization will be open-minded in the search and look for someone who can help the team build for future success.

The best path forward for the Raiders could be to land an offensive-minded coach. They already have building blocks in place on that side of the ball in rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Jeanty still managed to total 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns despite inconsistent support from the offensive line and changes in playcallers. Bringing in someone who can maximize the potential of both players should be essential.

"I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved, or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton," Spytek said. "There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

Las Vegas has already interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb.

The Raiders have also requested to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"Are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now," Spytek said.

General manager John Spytek will be leading the coaching search in close collaboration with minority owner Tom Brady. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Of course, the Raiders being the first team on the clock in April's draft makes their situation feel less murky. Spytek said the league is littered with teams that benefited from making the right choice with the first overall pick (i.e., 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams leading the Bears to their first playoff win since 2010).

"That type of pick can change an organization. So, just praying we make the right pick," Jeanty said.

The Raiders are already linked to Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, and rightfully so. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith, 35, struggled, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions.

And with his biggest supporter, Carroll, no longer in the building, Las Vegas could eat the $18.5 million dead cap hit and move on from Smith.

"Geno is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him," Spytek said. "I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract. ...We'll make those decisions going forward."

Even if Smith remains on the roster, it would be wise for the Raiders to consider Mendoza at No. 1. At 22, Mendoza has the potential to be the organization's long-term answer at the position, and someone who can grow with the new coach, Bowers and Jeanty.

Mendoza's performance during the College Football Playoffs should provide optimism that he can be an effective player at the next level. In two playoff games, he has thrown for 369 yards, eight touchdowns, no interceptions and a completion rate of 86%.

No matter who starts at quarterback for the Raiders in 2026, the team must fix the offensive line to give that player an opportunity to succeed. Las Vegas was 22nd in pass block win rate (60.7%). Smith was sacked 55 times -- tied for most in the league. The Raiders also ranked last in nearly every rushing metric.

Las Vegas already has a few pieces in place to work with up front. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller signed a contract extension before his season was cut short due to a high ankle sprain. The Raiders also have Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has been fairly solid, but the new coaching staff must decide whether he remains at right guard or slides to center.

Rookies Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers flashed when given playing time. Still, expect the Raiders to do their due diligence at the offensive line in the offseason by targeting help at right tackle and in the interior.

"Anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered," Spytek said. "We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks, and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful, but not necessarily an absolute necessity."

Spytek said he has to do a better job at keeping good players in Las Vegas instead of letting them walk away and join different teams. That exception could be made for defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has been an extremely loyal figure in the organization. At the same time, he is set to play for his sixth coach since entering the league in 2019 and only has one playoff appearance to show for it.

With that said, it could make sense for the Raiders to at least entertain trade offers for their star player. Crosby, 28, continues to play at a high level. He totaled 10 sacks in 15 games despite battling a knee injury for most of the season. If Las Vegas can obtain significant draft capital by trading Crosby to a contender, that move could be a win-win situation for both parties involved.

Spytek's first season as a general didn't deliver promising results on the field. In fact, Spytek said he doesn't want to be in a position where he has to answer for a three-win season again.

He might not have to if the Raiders play their cards right in what can be seen as a franchise-altering offseason.

"We want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now," he said.