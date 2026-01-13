Alex Smith lauds 'one of a kind' Aaron Rodgers Alex Smith joins the "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Aaron Rodgers' career after the Steelers' wild-card loss to the Texans. (1:37)

What might be Aaron Rodgers' final season came to an end Monday night, but that didn't stop the future Hall of Fame quarterback from getting in what appeared to be a quick jab at the New York Jets.

Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers fell 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round Monday night, with speculation that the game could have been the 42-year-old's last.

The 2025 season marked Rodgers' 21st in the NFL, with his two-decade-long career spanning three teams: the first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, a two-season stint with the Jets and then what could be his final chapter in Pittsburgh.

In a postgame news conference Monday, Rodgers was asked what the impact he had on the Steelers in his lone season meant to him, especially considering the franchise's storied history. His response discussed both bookends of his illustrious career -- and while the Jets weren't mentioned by name, their lack of inclusion felt as telling as any.

"I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years, and I never took it for granted and enjoyed that time there," Rodgers started. "And this has been a really beautiful back end to that first 18, to be able to be here for a year."

Discussing Pittsburgh's tradition and fan support, Rodgers continued: "There's only a few really special places in the league that have the tradition and the town and the organization, and I'm thankful to have played for two of them."

Rodgers didn't specify in his media availability if a retirement could be possible following the loss, saying he won't make any "emotional decisions." He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in June, so plenty of options could be on the table for the legendary quarterback.