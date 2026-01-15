Open Extended Reactions

The declaration deadline for the 2026 NFL draft was on Wednesday. That means two things. First, we know who is going to be part of this year's class (though players in the College Football Playoff have until Jan. 23 to decide). Second, we have a better idea of how the 2027 class might look.

Next year's group of pro prospects has the opportunity to be special. It already had headliners in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. But it got even better on Wednesday, when Oregon quarterback Dante Moore -- thought to be a top-five pick in 2026 -- announced his return to the Ducks for next season. And we're still not sure if Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be part of the class, too, which we'll dive into below.

Who are the top names to know for next year? Let's take a first look at the Class of 2027. Players in each position group are listed in alphabetical order.

Jump to position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | IOL

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterbacks

Arch Manning, Texas

After a slow start, Manning started to meet the intense hype by the end of the season, throwing for 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions while rushing for 399 yards and 10 scores. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has impressive physical tools and overcame some early-season processing bumps. He can dial up velocity on his throws or layer the ball deep over the top, while also showing the strength and agility to be an effective runner. He'll be regarded as the No. 1 quarterback prospect and perhaps the No. 1 overall player.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore passed up the opportunity to be a top-five pick in April to return to Oregon for a second full season of starting experience. Moore broke out with the Ducks this season, emerging as a potential QB1 prospect while throwing for 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions. The decision to return to school is wise, as NFL scouts are adamant that professional success is linked to college experience, with 25 starts becoming the baseline. Moore has 20 career starts (15 this season plus five at UCLA in 2023) and is a prime candidate to be the No. 1 pick in 2027.

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Many scouts considered the Cincinnati transfer a Round 1 talent had he entered the 2026 draft, but Sorsby opted for the transfer portal and continue to develop in college. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior was ESPN's top-ranked portal player after throwing for 2,800 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Sorsby has elite arm talent and poses enough of a running threat to pick up yards as a scrambler. He's loaded with potential and could very well be the next transfer quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy and be an early-round pick.

Bonus: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Chambliss' petition to the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility has been denied, pending appeal. So he could very well be in the 2026 class -- we will know for sure in the coming weeks. He was electric after replacing Austin Simmons, leading Ole Miss to the CFP semifinals. He resembles Russell Wilson with a strong arm, good mobility and a calm in the pocket that exceeds his FBS starting experience (15 starts). The 6-foot, 200-pounder is an electric playmaker with excellent touch and velocity off RPO action. Working more in the pocket under pressure should be his focus if he plays college football in 2026, but Chambliss looks like a Round 1 prospect.

Sleeper: Sam Leavitt, LSU

Running backs

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Brown is an explosive dual-threat back who's at his best working downhill, where his speed and burst through the hole show. His best trait is his rapid acceleration to full speed. With the lateral quickness to make jump cuts and leave defenders grasping for air, Brown is ideal for an outside zone scheme. At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, he doesn't pack a big punch, but he's quick and decisive. Coming off an injury-shortened season, Brown could carry a Round 1 grade if he returns to his 2024 form (1,173 yards, 11 TDs).

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Hardy, who transferred from Louisiana Monroe, was arguably the best FBS back in 2025. He was second in the nation with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound junior has elite contact balance and enough speed in the open field to hit the occasional big run. Hardy is comparable to Ashton Jeanty as a prospect and with a big follow-up season, he could be a top-15 pick in a loaded draft class.

play 0:43 Ahmad Hardy runs for 10-yard rushing touchdown Ahmad Hardy runs for 10-yard rushing touchdown

Kewan Lacy, OIe Miss

Lacy transferred from Missouri before the season and was excellent for the Rebels, showing off explosive open-field ability and track speed on a 5-foot-11, 200-pound frame. Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards -- third in the FBS -- and scored 24 touchdowns. Lacy's runaway speed is so fun to watch on tape, and he consistently finds ways to run to daylight and then pull away from defenders. Like Hardy, he also has Round 1 talent.

Sleeper: Jadan Baugh, Florida

Wide receivers

Cam Coleman, Texas

Coleman was the No. 2 player in the transfer portal because of his 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder showed some of the best flashes in college football but was somewhat held back by Auburn's inconsistent quarterback play, catching 56 passes for 708 yards this season. QB play shouldn't be a problem at Texas with Manning under center. Coleman has the potential to be an early Round 1 selection if he can turn his speed and strength into developed assets.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith will be in the mix to be the top player in the 2027 class. He is a Julio Jones-like prospect at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds and has the production to match, with 27 touchdown receptions in two seasons and back-to-back years with more than 1,200 receiving yards. His size, ability to play the ball in the air and speed in the open field are elite. Smith stands apart from a talented receiver class as an immediate difference-maker. He will be tempting at the top of the draft for teams that already have a quarterback.

play 0:33 Jeremiah Smith's TD grab on 4th down draws Ohio State closer Ohio State QB Julian Sayin connects with Jeremiah Smith on fourth down for a 14-yard touchdown.

Ryan Williams, Alabama

Williams has plenty of "wow" plays on tape along with unreal body adjustment and agility in the open field, but scouts must weigh those pluses against his drop issues. Williams has had 18 drops in two seasons, and his 13% drop rate in 2025 was fifth highest in the FBS. The 6-foot, 178-pounder is electric, but he needs a season with fewer drops and more production (four TDs in 2025 after eight in 2024) to live up to the hype he generated as a freshman.

Sleeper: Nick Marsh, Indiana

Tight ends

Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

If you like Harold Fannin Jr. and Eli Stowers, you're going to love Carter. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder had 55 catches for 624 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season while showcasing a knack for making plays after the catch. Carter is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties, especially when aligned in the slot. He should have a big season catching passes from Sorsby.

At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Green is a massive red zone threat in more ways than one, using that size to grab seven touchdowns on 33 receptions this season. Green's role will change in Lane Kiffin's offense, but his jump-ball ability and basketball background make him a post-up target in the end zone. His movement ability and flexibility should also lead to more opportunities flexed out as a wide receiver.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

My top tight end for the 2027 class, Johnson has occasionally overshadowed teammate and likely top-50 pick Kenyon Sadiq. Johnson shines on tape despite not being the Ducks' TE1 thanks to his all-around size and strength at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds. He has sure hands and excellent burst despite a big frame, and possesses the power to play inline if needed, which differentiates him from many college tight ends.

Sleeper: Michael Masunas, Texas

Offensive tackles

Brandon Baker, Texas

Baker stepped into the Longhorns' lineup as a first-year starter and played 13 games without giving up a sack. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound sophomore has the frame of a guard but proved himself against a loaded schedule filled with SEC teams and an elite Ohio State defense. Baker needs to reduce his penalties (11) but has the profile of a future first-rounder if he plays as well in 2026 as he did this season.

Trevor Goosby, Texas

Goosby made waves by returning to Texas instead of entering the 2026 draft, where he would have been a likely top-20 pick as one of the few true left tackle prospects. With only one sack and seven pressures allowed this season, Goosby quickly established himself as an elite pass protector, but I particularly like his toughness in run blocking. The 6-foot-7, 312-pounder has a chance to be OT1 and drafted higher than the Longhorns' last left tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., who went No. 9 in 2025.

Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Seaton arrived in Boulder with big expectations and lived up to them. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has been a rock-solid blindside protector with excellent reactive agility and uses his power to anchor in pass protection. Seaton didn't give up a sack in 2025 and was penalized only four times. He was thrown into the fire as Shedeur Sanders' bodyguard as a freshman and has done nothing but impress since.

Sleeper: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

Interior offensive line

Coen Echols, LSU

Echols has been a big part of LSU's success upfront and will be relied upon even more with Leavitt now at QB. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Echols is a natural pass protector with a strong base and explosive hands. His natural leverage at guard stands out on tape, and he uses his surprising length for his frame to lock out defenders. He is ideal for a zone blocking scheme and has top-100 potential.

Cayden Green, Missouri

Green moved to left tackle last season, where he proved his ability after some early struggles. But NFL teams still see Green as a guard, where he played in 2024. His play power makes for easy anchoring against defensive tackles, and he has the heavy hands and quickness in space to hold up in pass protection. Green was a likely top-125 pick had he declared for the 2026 draft and will be seen as a potential Round 2 player in 2027 with continued development.

Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

Wilson will start as the top center on my board after an impressive 2025 season. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he has ideal size for the pivot position in a zone scheme and uses quickness and agility to win battles for positioning and leverage. Wilson's second-level game is his calling card, even if the lack of elite size shows up at times. A two-year starter, Wilson's experience and consistency are his best traits.

Sleeper: Cash Cleveland, Colorado

Edge rushers

John Henry Daley, Michigan

Daley was an All-American at Utah in 2025, posting 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his first season as a starter before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury. Daley's 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame features elite bend and speed around the corner for a college rusher, and he's tough enough in the run game to be a difference-maker. He transferred to Michigan and profiles as a future top-50 pick if he can duplicate his production against Big Ten competition.

Colin Simmons, Texas

If there's a defensive player at the top of the 2027 draft board, it'll be Simmons. The sophomore emerged as one of the elite pass rushers in FBS in 2025, posting 12 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss while earning second-team All-America honors. Simmons dominated despite being the focus of opposing defenses and has rare speed off the snap. Scouts have already compared his game to Micah Parsons and Von Miller.

play 0:34 Texas' defense forces a sack-fumble on Diego Pavia Texas' Colin Simmons drops Diego Pavia and forces a fumble that sets up the Longhorns in Vanderbilt territory.

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Stewart will be right alongside Simmons in the race for the top defensive player on my 2027 big board. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder posted 4.5 sacks and 12 TFLs last season despite getting an inordinate amount of attention from opposing offenses. He has the elite bend and flexibility to be a nuisance to tackles, and he uses his length and speed to keep blockers off-balance. With added strength and more consistent production, Stewart could be a top-five pick.

Sleeper: Clev Lubin, Louisville

Defensive tackles

A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Holmes stepped into the starting lineup after an injury to Skyler Gill-Howard and never looked back. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Holmes posted 4.5 sacks and was nearly unstoppable in the Big 12 title game. As he gains more experience, Holmes has early-round potential based on the first-step quickness and powerful bull rush he showed this season.

David Stone, Oklahoma

Stone broke out in 2025, even overshadowing teammate Gracen Halton at times. At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Stone has the ideal body type and quickness to be a 3-technique. His violent hands and explosive first step are first-round traits, and his tape this season showed power, quickness and run-stuffing ability. His production was limited (2.5 sacks), but more should be expected in 2026.

Washington surprised some in the NFL by returning for the 2026 season, and he was immediately penciled in as the top defensive tackle in the class. Washington dominates with his strength and anchor ability at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds. He has rare burst for his size and controls gaps with power and lateral agility. He was probably a Round 1 target in the 2026 class and will have a strong case for DT1 next season.

Sleeper: Cody Sigler, Auburn

Linebackers

Rasheem Biles, Texas

A transfer from Pittsburgh, Biles was one of the nation's top linebackers in 2025 with 101 tackles, an ACC-best 17 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. Biles is an underrated star who will step into the Mike position in Will Muschamp's defense, where his instincts and playmaking ability should be fully unlocked. A lack of size (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is his only real issue.

Payton Pierce, Ohio State

Could Pierce be the next Buckeyes linebacker who goes from a rotational player to high-end, Round 1 pick? Scouts have raved about Pierce's potential and natural feel at box linebacker, with quick eyes and the size (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) to stack up against interior blockers. Pierce is on this list based on potential and how well Ohio State develops players, and scouts I've talked to think the sky is the limit for him.

Whit Weeks, LSU

Weeks is a proven three-down linebacker and tackling machine who surprised some by returning for his senior season in 2026 after injury setbacks this season. Weeks has elite range and diagnostic ability from the middle of the field, and his production the past two seasons has proved that. Weeks needs to get healthy, but his versatility and range are exactly what modern NFL defenses crave at Mike linebacker.

Sleeper: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri

Cornerbacks

Zabien Brown, Alabama

Brown made his presence known this season with two interceptions -- returning both for touchdowns. The former five-star recruit gave up only 18 receptions in 15 games. His size (6-foot, 195 pounds) is ideal, and he is willing to get sticky at the line of scrimmage with good press technique. Brown profiles as a high-upside prospect with likely Round 1-2 range and room to rise with another dominant season.

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

My top defensive back right now, Moore was the best corner I saw this season and scouts I've spoken to agree. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had five interceptions (tied for the FBS lead) and seven pass breakups in 2025 while showing the elite length and smooth hips needed to shadow NFL-caliber receivers. Moore has quickly become one of the best matchup defensive players in the country and should have an early top-10 grade in the 2027 draft.

Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, Robinson flashed this season with four interceptions and five pass breakups while giving up only 14 receptions on 32 targets. The 6-foot, 180-pounder will need to add strength before heading to the NFL, but his ball skills and route recognition are among the best of any college corner. His playmaking instincts give him major breakout potential with a skill set that's balanced to fit in zone-heavy and press-man schemes.

play 0:20 Ellis Robinson IV had an interception vs. Kentucky Ellis Robinson IV had an interception vs. Kentucky

Sleeper: Eli Bowen, Oklahoma

Safeties

KJ Bolden, Georgia

Bolden emerged as a starter in 2025 and looks like another Georgia first-round safety. At 6-foot and 195 pounds, he has the ideal build to play throughout the secondary, and his explosive closing speed and takeaway instincts are easy to spot on tape. Bolden had three interceptions and eight pass breakups the past two seasons while giving up only 16 receptions. He's a rangy, playmaking free safety with nickel coverage skills that'll quickly remind scouts of Malaki Starks.

Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State

A transfer from Iowa State, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Neal broke out as a sophomore in 2025 with 77 tackles, 11 TFLs and two interceptions. The third team All-Big 12 selection followed former Cyclones coach Matt Campbell to Penn State and profiles as an immediate starter with a thumper mentality against the run. Neal's value in the box jumps out on tape, currently making him the best strong safety prospect in the 2027 class.

Koi Perich, Oregon

Perich is a do-it-all player with experience at safety, punt returner and running back. He leaves Minnesota for Oregon after posting 128 tackles and six interceptions in two seasons. He has 4.4 speed and the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. Perich is scheme-versatile with NFL size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and proven playmaking skills. He needs to be more consistent in coverage but is a Round 1 prospect with top-15 potential.

Sleeper: Antwan Peek Jr., Cincinnati