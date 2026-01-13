EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was arrested early Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in Tampa, Florida, according to police records.

It is his third brush with law enforcement since the Vikings made him the No. 23 selection in the 2023 draft.

This week's arrest became public Tuesday morning, shortly before Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell were set to give their annual end-of-season news conferences. Both said they had only recently learned of the incident and declined to speculate on the organization's response.

Addison is eligible for a contract extension this spring, and the Vikings' No. 3 receiver -- Jalen Nailor -- is a pending free agent.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he's a joy to be around," Adofo-Mensah said. "He's incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it's like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously that's something we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave.

"We'll have those conversations, obviously. Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened. But always supportive of Jordan Addison. We'll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we'll have those conversations in the future."

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's records, Addison was arrested at 3:46 a.m. ET on Monday, at an address associated with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was booked in jail at 7:33 a.m. and charged with trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He paid a $500 bond and was released Monday afternoon at 2:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Indian Police, which made the arrest, said he did not yet have further details about the circumstances.

Addison's representatives at Younger & Associates said lawyers are looking into the incident.

"On Jordan's behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," Addison's agency said on X. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

In July 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway. He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines.

Almost exactly one year later, Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car on a freeway near Los Angeles International Airport. Ultimately, he pleaded no contest to what is colloquially known as a "wet reckless" charge. In California, where Addison was cited, that meant he pleaded no contest to reckless driving with the involvement of alcohol.

Addison was placed on probation for 12 months, paid a $390 fine and was required to complete two online courses. He also was suspended for three games.

He also was benched for the first quarter of the Vikings' Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns in London after missing a walkthrough practice the previous week.

In 46 games over three seasons with the Vikings, Addison has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.