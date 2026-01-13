Stephen A. Smith responds to Jerry Jones' goal of retiring as the NFL owner with the most Super Bowl rings. (1:37)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had surgery on his left foot on Tuesday and is expected to be ready at some point in the offseason program with the focus on making sure he is 100 percent for the start of training camp in July, a source told ESPN.

Bland said last week he would have his second surgery in as many years on his foot. The surgery was performed by Dr. David Porter, a consultant for the Indianapolis Colts. Near the end of training camp in 2024, Bland had a screw inserted into his left foot to help with a stress fracture and was limited to seven games.

He said the foot was giving him problems for most of the 2025 season but played in 12 games before being placed on injured reserve with three games to play.

Speaking at the end-of-season news conference last week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones expressed some concern over the future of Bland, who signed a four-year, $92 million extension last summer.

"I'm not a doctor, but I don't like that at all. I don't like the sound of that," Jones said. "You have to watch feet relative to the long-term future."

Bland was credited with 74 tackles, 1 interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and 6 pass deflections before going on IR. For his career, he has 15 interceptions and has returned six for touchdowns. He set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns in 2023.

"It's my second time really ever being hurt like this," Bland said last week, "so it's another adjustment. But I've been through it before and know what to expect."