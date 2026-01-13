Adam Schefter breaks down future options for Mike Tomlin after his decision to step down as the coach of the Steelers. (1:32)

For just the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a new head coach -- and players are making sure their view on Mike Tomlin's legacy is heard loud and clear.

On Tuesday, the franchise announced Mike Tomlin's decision to resign as head coach, ending a 19-year run defined by consistency and stability. Tomlin, who never recorded a losing season, was the longest-tenured head coach in North American professional sports.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change," Tomlin said in a statement. "I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh's 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

In the wake of Tomlin's final game with the team, players didn't hesitate to immediately defend and celebrate their coach at the podium or in the locker room. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and longtime defensive captain Cameron Heyward spoke with conviction.

"Mike T has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years," Rodgers said.

"I don't really care about that noise because they don't know what Mike T puts into this," Heyward said. "They don't know how he goes out of his way to prepare every man. They don't know about the countless nights that man is in there studying film."

That chorus of respect extended far beyond the Steelers' locker room as current and former players alike offered their takes on Tomlin's legacy in Pittsburgh.

Players past and present weigh in

Current Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, acknowledged the recent departure of both of his former head coaches. Offensive lineman Dylan Cook shared a heartfelt message for Tomlin, while Super Bowl XLIII teammates Ryan Clark and Rashard Mendenhall also offered their reflections.

Former players from outside the organization, including Dez Bryant and LeSean McCoy, joined the conversation as well.

Mike T and Harbs... — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 13, 2026

A true 1 of 1 man. His leadership and love for the game is unmatched. Flat out the best coach I've ever had the honor of playing for. I wish him nothing but the best in the future and will forever be grateful for my time with him. Thank you Coach T💯 https://t.co/HuUymDNghP — Dylan (@dylanco10) January 13, 2026

I get it. Trust me I do, but I'm sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026

Watching Baltimore vs Pittsburgh will feel like the upside down next year. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026

All you do is talk about how important QB play is. Here's a coach who's had subpar QB play for all but 1 of his 19 seasons as head coach and has still found a way to be a threat to opposing teams. The narrative on success in football so faulty, how u hate someone that never lost? — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) January 13, 2026

Congratulations Coach on a fantastic career! 🚀 https://t.co/l5CiAV6d3F — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 13, 2026

A lot of respect for coach T 💯... great coach and always made the best of your cards which most other coaches make excuses https://t.co/896ORWLT02 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 13, 2026