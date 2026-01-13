        <
          Steelers, NFL players past and present react to Mike Tomlin's exit

          What does Mike Tomlin's future hold? Adam Schefter weighs in

          Adam Schefter breaks down future options for Mike Tomlin after his decision to step down as the coach of the Steelers.

          • Brianna WilliamsJan 13, 2026, 11:48 PM

          For just the fourth time since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a new head coach -- and players are making sure their view on Mike Tomlin's legacy is heard loud and clear.

          On Tuesday, the franchise announced Mike Tomlin's decision to resign as head coach, ending a 19-year run defined by consistency and stability. Tomlin, who never recorded a losing season, was the longest-tenured head coach in North American professional sports.

          "While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change," Tomlin said in a statement. "I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

          The announcement came less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh's 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

          In the wake of Tomlin's final game with the team, players didn't hesitate to immediately defend and celebrate their coach at the podium or in the locker room. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and longtime defensive captain Cameron Heyward spoke with conviction.

          "Mike T has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years," Rodgers said.

          "I don't really care about that noise because they don't know what Mike T puts into this," Heyward said. "They don't know how he goes out of his way to prepare every man. They don't know about the countless nights that man is in there studying film."

          That chorus of respect extended far beyond the Steelers' locker room as current and former players alike offered their takes on Tomlin's legacy in Pittsburgh.

          Players past and present weigh in

          Current Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, acknowledged the recent departure of both of his former head coaches. Offensive lineman Dylan Cook shared a heartfelt message for Tomlin, while Super Bowl XLIII teammates Ryan Clark and Rashard Mendenhall also offered their reflections.

          Former players from outside the organization, including Dez Bryant and LeSean McCoy, joined the conversation as well.