OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Speaking for the first time since firing coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti apologized to his 18-year coach for firing him over the phone.

"It was the craziest firing in the world," Bisciotti said during Tuesday's hourlong news conference. "I was the one choked up and he was the one consoling me."

Bisciotti said he had been contemplating the move for a few weeks and woke up a day after the season-ending loss to Pittsburgh "pretty sure" that he was going to fire Harbaugh. He ultimately made the decision last Tuesday afternoon after Harbaugh had left the Ravens' facility for the day.

Asked if Harbaugh would still be the Ravens coach if Tyler Loop had made the field goal at the Steelers and sent Baltimore to the playoffs, Bisciotti replied, "For a week."

In addressing the reasons why he dismissed the franchise's winningest coach, Bisciotti noted the blown fourth-quarter leads and underperformance in the playoffs.

Since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018, the Ravens have won 86 regular-season games but have failed to reach the Super Bowl. That is tied for the second-most regular-season wins in an eight-season span without a Super Bowl appearance, according to ESPN Research.

"I just hope you respect me enough to know that 100 percent my instincts told me this was the time," Bisciotti said. "And I may be right, I may be wrong, but I did it because I'm in charge of doing it."

Bisciotti also noted that Baltimore was moving in the wrong direction. After hosting the AFC Championship Game in 2023, the Ravens lost in the divisional round last season and failed to make the playoffs this season.

"I got to the point that I didn't believe that I would feel regret after I made that decision," Bisciotti said in his first news conference at the Ravens' facility in eight years. "And that's what instinct is when you finally get to the point that you're pretty damn sure that you are not going to regret the decision a day or a week later, then that's the time to make the decision."

About five minutes into the news conference, Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' coach. Bisciotti learned about the news from a reporter's question.

When asked if Tomlin would be a candidate for the Ravens' opening, Bisciotti said: "Holy s---, wouldn't that be awesome? Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job. Wow. Wouldn't that be interesting? I don't know that thing last week maybe disqualified him from [the Ravens' open head coaching job] after our kicker missed a kick that let them advance. Good for Mike.

"Yeah, I don't know. Talk to him. I love Mike. I mean I've admired Mike for 18 years and that's really shocking that he did it that way, but yeah, that's kind of crazy. Didn't know that. I'll leave that to [Eric DeCosta, Ravens GM]."

The Ravens are in the midst of their first round of interviews with candidates. Baltimore has spoken with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Browns coach Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as well as former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Vikings DC Brian Flores.

The team will narrow the list to four to five finalists for another round of interviews which will take place at the Ravens facility.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful marriage," Bisciotti said of his run with Harbaugh. "We accomplished great things. The next coach we get, I want him to be a Super Bowl-winning coach, too."