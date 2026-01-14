Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen announced his retirement from the NFL on social media.

Thielen, 35, had indicated this would be his last season when the Minnesota Vikings waived him Dec. 1, and he formally announced he is retiring Wednesday on Instagram.

Reacting to a post by Football Forever, Thielen wrote: "What a ride it has been! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I!"

When the Vikings waived him, he said in a statement, "I will ALWAYS be a Minnesota Viking."

The Steelers claimed Thielen on Dec. 2 after the Vikings waived him to allow him to find a bigger role in the final few weeks of his career. He had 11 receptions for 117 yards in five games (three starts) for the Steelers. He had two catches for 25 yards Monday night in the Steelers' 30-6 wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Longtime Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who finished this season with the Steelers, was selected to two Pro Bowls and scored 64 touchdowns in 12 seasons. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and spent the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Vikings. The team released him after the 2022 season amid Justin Jefferson's emergence as an All-Pro receiver and ahead of the decision to make Jordan Addison a first-round draft pick in 2023.

Tielen then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and was traded back to the Vikings on Aug. 27 last year.

His 542 receptions with the Vikings are more than any player in team history other than Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Jefferson. Carter and Moss are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thielen was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 when he posted his top two seasons in receiving yards (1,276 and 1,373, respectively). His only other 1,000-yard season came in 2023, when he had 1,014 on 103 receptions for the Panthers.

He had 704 career catches for 8,497 yards and 64 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.