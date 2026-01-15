HOUSTON -- Wide receiver Christian Kirk stepped up in a big way for the Houston Texans' opening-round playoff win Monday, and he could be needed to try to replicate his performance if fellow receiver Nico Collins can't play Sunday.
Kirk's career-high 144 receiving yards helped fuel the Texans' 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and set a franchise postseason record -- eclipsing Collins' record from last year's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I was really happy for Christian knowing the type of guy that he is," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's one of the best guys in our locker room and he works extremely hard throughout the week. He's been grinding all season to be an impact player for us. I'm happy it worked out for him in one of our biggest game of the year."
Quarterback C.J. Stroud leaned on Kirk as he had an uncharacteristic night -- throwing an interception and losing two fumbles. The three turnovers were his most since his rookie season.
But even through the turnovers, Stroud and Kirk executed on pivotal third downs, with the Pro Bowl quarterback targeting him nine times for 126 yards and a touchdown. Kirk especially came up big with the Texans having Collins and Justin Watson being ruled out after entering the concussion protocol in the second half.
"I think he's one of the best in the league," Stroud said of Kirk. "We've tried to find ways to get him the ball. ... I told him it's not easy being in the year he's in [and] not having the production stats-wise. For him to keep going week in and week out, prepping the right way, to see it pay oﬀ was really dope. Super proud of him."
The regular season was up and down for Kirk, who Houston traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to acquire him from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. Kirk, in his eighth year, finished with a career-low 239 receiving yards in the regular season, where he missed four games with hamstring injuries. His 64 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens was his high in the regular season.
As for Collins, Ryans said "we'll see how the week goes" regarding his availability against the New England Patriots in the divisional round Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) -- a round that the Texans' franchise has never been beyond. On Wednesday, the Pro Bowl wideout didn't practice, and the last time he suffered a concussion -- Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks -- he didn't play the following week.
"We're one unit, and any of us at any moment can step up and be able to fill the void, and make plays when they are needed," Kirk said. "My number was called, and I'm glad I was able to step up in those moments."