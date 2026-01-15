HOUSTON -- Wide receiver Christian Kirk stepped up in a big way for the Houston Texans' opening-round playoff win Monday, and he could be needed to try to replicate his performance if fellow receiver Nico Collins can't play Sunday.

Kirk's career-high 144 receiving yards helped fuel the Texans' 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and set a franchise postseason record -- eclipsing Collins' record from last year's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I was really happy for Christian knowing the type of guy that he is," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's one of the best guys in our locker room and he works extremely hard throughout the week. He's been grinding all season to be an impact player for us. I'm happy it worked out for him in one of our biggest game of the year."