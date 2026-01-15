Howie Roseman downplays A.J. Brown trade talk, says Eagles WR is 'great player'

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said players like A.J. Brown are in short supply when asked if he would be open to trading the star wide receiver this offseason.

"It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J. is a great player," Roseman said Thursday during his end-of-season press conference with coach Nick Sirianni.

"I think from my perspective, that's what we're going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency, in the draft, just trying to find great players who love football, and he's that guy."

Brown finished with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 -- the fourth time he has eclipsed 1,000 yards in as many seasons since coming to Philadelphia.

Brown also showed his frustration at various points over the last couple seasons, however, including cryptic social media posts in the early part of this season. He declined to speak to the media in the latter stages of the year, coinciding with his on-field meeting with CEO Jeffrey Lurie in mid-November when he promised he would stop complaining publicly.

Brown had a down performance in Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, finishing with three catches for 25 yards and a pair of drops on seven targets.

Brown, though, is a three-time Pro Bowler and the only Eagle to post multiple seasons with 1,400-plus receiving yards -- the two highest marks in franchise history.

Roseman gave a similar answer about Brown when speculation swirled about possibly moving him around November's trade deadline.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown is a great player," Roseman said. "He wears a 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning, he cares about his teammates, and I think when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of guys like that."