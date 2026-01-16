Investigators say Samson Nacua took vehicle by mistake

LOS ANGELES -- Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, will not be charged after he was arrested last month for allegedly taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, ABC7 in Los Angeles reported Thursday.

Samson Nacua and another man, Trey Rose, were arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in December after allegedly stealing a car belonging to Lakers forward Adou Thiero.

But Thursday, the LASD's West Hollywood Station told ABC7 that Samson Nacua believed it was Puka's car; he has one similar in model and color to a vehicle owned by Thiero.

As a result, Thiero did not want to press charges, officials told ABC7.

Samson Nacua played college football at Utah and BYU. On Wednesday, he was drafted by the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. In April, the UFL suspended Nacua, who was with the Michigan Panthers, for one game for slapping a fan.