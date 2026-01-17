Five things to watch for in the Chargers' 2026 offseason

Kris Rhim explains why Jim Harbaugh fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and what the team is looking for in his replacement. (0:45)

LOS ANGELES -- A year after an embarrassing playoff loss, the Los Angeles Chargers are in the same spot again in 2026, with quarterback Justin Herbert appearing defeated after another poor playoff performance as a team trying to figure out how to get one of the league's most talented players a playoff win.

This time, however, unlike last year, major changes are coming to the Chargers coaching staff, some by choice, others not. It begins with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin, both fired two days following the team's 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

There's also linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, who is stepping away from coaching to focus on his family, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who is interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs and could take some staffers with him.

The Chargers enter the offseason with $93.9 million projected in salary cap space, the most in the NFL, according to Roster Management System.

"My job is to build the team, be the team builder that is growing and is ultimately going to win the championship," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "That's the only thing that we're building for."

Here are five things to watch this offseason:

Who will be the offensive coordinator?

Roman worked under Harbaugh during his first NFL stint with San Francisco from 2011 to 2014, where they went to three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XLVII, but they failed to inch close to that success in Los Angeles.

The great thing for the Chargers is that the coaching market is laden with modern and innovative offensive playcallers. Among them are former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

"There is a lot of great offensive minds available this year, maybe more so than any year that I can ever remember," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers will likely also have their pick at coordinator, with this being one of the best jobs on the market with Herbert, one of the league's best offensive lines on paper when healthy and a first-round running back in Omarion Hampton.

The team began by interviewing internal candidates: passing game coordinator Marcus Brady and quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

"We're going to compete for the best candidate," general manager Joe Hortiz said.

Changes to the offensive line

Los Angeles had one of the league's worst offensive lines in 2025, with Herbert pressured a league-high 268 times and taking the third-most sacks in the NFL (54).

That should change next season with Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) returning, but there are still questions on the interior. At right guard, Mekhi Becton, last year's top free agent signing, struggled in his first season. Becton ranked 49th among guards in pass block win rate (91.2%) and had the third-worst run block win rate among all linemen, ranking 227th (63.4%).

Becton blamed his struggles on Roman's system, which he said was uncomfortable for him to play in, and said he was frustrated with how the team was managing his injuries. The Chargers pulled Becton from various drives this season, even though he didn't ask to be, in what the team said was injury management.

At center, Bradley Bozeman was the second-lowest graded center in pass block win rate (92.5%) and 18th in run block win rate (69.4%). At left guard, Zion Johnson, who is a free agent, finished as the league's second best guard in run block win rate (79.3%), but tied for the third-worst pass block win rate among guards (87.4%).

When asked about upgrades on the offensive line, Hortiz avoided the question.

"We're going to bring in players at all positions, not just offensive line, defensive line, corners, everywhere," he said. "We're going to bring in players to compete to put our best product down there."

What will the wide receiver room look like?

Hortiz said the Chargers hadn't had conversations yet about picking up Quentin Johnston's fifth-year rookie option, projected to be at $17.5 million, but that he has loved Johnston's development.

The Chargers drafted two receivers last year: Tre' Harris (second round) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (fifth round), both played minor roles in their first seasons.

The team will have to make a decision on free agent Keenan Allen, who was Herbert's favorite target this season, particularly on third down, where he finished first in the league in receptions (34).

With this group and receiver Ladd McConkey, the Chargers might decide to let Allen leave in free agency. But Hortiz argued that they could keep the same group.

"You can never have too many players," Hortiz said. "It's a good thing to have a room full of talented players. It's a lot better to have a room full of too many good players than not enough."

What happens with the edge position?

Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh and Bud Dupree are unrestricted free agents, and Tuli Tuipulotu is extension eligible. Dupree will likely move on to a new team, but the Chargers will make a significant push to try to make room to keep Mack, Oweh and Tuipulotu, though it will likely take significant spending. Mack could also no longer believe he could win a title in L.A. and decide to go elsewhere. Oweh has said he wants to be back.

"They're impact players all three, and they're great teammates, and they're great competitors and just great people to be around," Hortiz said. "So yeah, we're investing in great players who are great people."

A new defensive coordinator?

As much credit as Herbert gets for keeping this Chargers season afloat, Minter deserves the same praise. Minter's defense kept games close and low scoring, so when the offense stalled, the Chargers were still in games.

Minter has already begun interviewing with teams including the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons

If Minter is gone, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale makes the most sense as an internal candidate. Clinkscale worked at Michigan for three seasons under Harbaugh and was co-defensive coordinator with Minter during Michigan's 2023 national championship run.

Harbaugh and Hortiz said that they will still look outside if Minter leaves. Harbaugh has a great history in hiring some of the league's best defensive coordinators in Vic Fangio, who worked as his DC in San Francisco from 2011-14, current Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald, who worked for him at Michigan in 2021, and now Minter.

"We got great players here on both sides of the ball, and I have confidence in them that if Jesse does get an opportunity, which would be well deserved, then we'll be able to adjust," Hortiz said.