What Cowboys' Schottenheimer wants in replacing DC Eberflus

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are entering the second phase of their defensive coordinator search, with candidates coming in for in-person interviews.

That doesn't mean the search is winding down, but the Cowboys have discussed the job with nine defensive coaches and could reach out to more. Coach Brian Schottenheimer is casting a wide net, which he promised, after the dismissal of Matt Eberflus following one season.

But there are some consistencies in the search: youth and back-end experience.

Let's start with youth. Unless the Cowboys receive permission from the Atlanta Falcons to talk with 48-year-old Jeff Ulbrich, the oldest coach they have spoken with is Minnesota Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones, who is 47. The youngest is Baltimore Ravens coordinator Zach Orr, who is 33.

The Cowboys have also contacted Christian Parker (34), Demarcus Covington (36), Charlie Bullen (41), Jim Leonhard (43), Jonathan Gannon (43), Ephraim Banda (44) and Aaron Whitecotton (44).

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are narrowing their search for a defensive coordinator. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dallas has not had a coordinator under 50 since Rob Ryan's first year as Jason Garrett's coordinator in 2011. Ryan was 49. Since Ryan, the Cowboys' defensive coordinators have been Monte Kiffin (73), Rod Marinelli (65), Mike Nolan (61), Dan Quinn (51), Mike Zimmer (68) and Eberflus (55).

Let's look at the positions the candidates have coached.

Jones, who has a background coaching defensive backs, was the Vikings' defensive pass game coordinator. Banda is the Browns' safeties coach. Leonhard is the Broncos' pass game coordinator. Jonathan Gannon was a defensive backs coach before he was the Eagles' coordinator and Cardinals' head coach. Parker is the Eagles' passing game coordinator. Before becoming coordinators, Orr and Bullen were linebackers coaches.

Covington and Whitecotton mostly have defensive line experience.

Quinn was hired with a background as a defensive line coach, so coaches with experience on the defensive front can become coordinators, but with how the game is played, the ability to see the entire field would appear to matter in Schottenheimer's search.

First-round fixes

The Cowboys will pick 12th and 20th in the first round, getting the 20th pick from the Packers via the Micah Parsons trade.

It's the first time since 2008 that the Cowboys have had two first-round selections. They used them that year on running back Felix Jones (22nd) and cornerback Mike Jenkins (25th).

It's the first time since 2005 that the Cowboys have had two picks in the top 20 of the first round. That year, they drafted outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware at No. 11, and he became a Hall of Famer. They selected defensive end Marcus Spears at No. 20, and he was a Day 1 starter.

After their defensive woes in 2025, the Cowboys need to replicate their draft success from 2005, when they flipped from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 with Ware, Spears, linebacker Kevin Burnett, defensive end Chris Canty and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff.

New faces

As we wait for the Cowboys' decision at defensive coordinator, there will be a lot of coaching changeover in the NFC East.

The New York Giants have a new head coach in John Harbaugh. The Washington Commanders will have new coordinators on offense and defense. The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator.

For those wondering, Harbaugh went 4-1 against the Cowboys while with the Ravens. His first win against Dallas came in the final game played at Texas Stadium in 2008. The Ravens beat the Cowboys in 2020, and Derrick Henry powered the Ravens' 2024 win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys beat the Ravens 27-17 in quarterback Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016 for their only win against Harbaugh. Prescott completed 75% of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.