Texans WR Collins ruled out vs. Patriots with concussion

HOUSTON -- Texans Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional round playoff game at the New England Patriots due to a concussion.

Collins suffered the injury when he fell face first after trying to catch a pass in the Texans' 30-6 wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The impact of the fall caused Collins to immediately put both hands to his face.

Houston's medical staff took Collins to the tent. It didn't take long before the three-time 1,000-yard receiver was carted to the locker room.

Collins has been Houston's unquestioned No. 1 playmaker, totaling 71 catches for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season.

Houston will rely on wideout Christian Kirk to step up and build on his standout performance in the wild-card round. Kirk's career-high 144 receiving yards helped fuel the Texans' win and set a franchise postseason record, eclipsing Collins' mark from last year's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.