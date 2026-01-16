How to watch Texans vs. Patriots NFL divisional round on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The race to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, is down to eight teams.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs features four star-studded matchups, including one on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. After a resounding road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, the Houston Texans and their vaunted defense head north to face Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, who defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in their wild-card game.

New England is 11-4 all time against Houston, including a 2-0 mark in the postseason. The two teams last played in Week 6 of the 2024 season. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdowns as the Texans defeated the Patriots 41-21 in Maye's first career start. Maye also had three touchdown passes, but he threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked four times.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is now Maye's top target in New England, had six catches for 77 yards and a score for the Texans in the 2024 matchup. The victory marked Houston's first win in Foxborough.

