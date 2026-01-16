Bills activate DT Ed Oliver, WR Curtis Samuel off injured reserve

The "Get Up" crew makes its picks for the Bills-Broncos divisional round game. (2:07)

DENVER -- Help is on the way for the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of the team's Divisional Round game at the Denver Broncos, the team has activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve. Oliver and Samuel had their practice windows opened this week.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and running Frank Gore Jr. were also elevated from the practice squad. Running back Ty Johnson, who missed last week's game, is questionable with an ankle injury.

There were already previously two open spots on the team's roster as receivers Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis were placed on injured reserve with torn ACLs suffered in last weekend's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Samuel (elbow) and Hardman give the team five receivers for tomorrow's game, along with Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman.

Oliver's return brings a boost to a defensive tackle group that has dealt with a variety of injuries this season. The seven-year veteran was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a torn left biceps injury that required surgery, and then also suffered meniscus damage while rehabbing that led to a minimally invasive procedure on Dec. 29.

"It's just a long time coming," Oliver said on his return to practice. "I kind of just stayed the course even when the tunnel seemed dark and the light at the end of the tunnel seemed so far away." In three games played this season -- he also missed time with an ankle injury early in the year -- Oliver had three sacks and a forced fumble. "[Oliver] loves to play. There's a process that leads to playing and he's worked hard at it," coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday. "Had the setback, obviously, a few weeks ago with the knee, but he's attacked it head on and our medical staff the same way. So, both have done a good job."

The defensive tackle noted this week how feels "kinda fresh," especially compared to other players at this time in the year, after not playing for so much of the season.

Samuel (elbow) is set to see the field for the first time since Nov. 16.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) been ruled out for the game. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf) is questionable.