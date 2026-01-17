Josh Allen headlines NFL divisional round arrivals

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL postseason is down to eight teams, with the race for the Lombardi Trophy heating up.

What isn't heating up, however, are the stadiums where the league's divisional round games will be played. Between Denver, Seattle, Foxborough and Chicago, there wasn't much in the way of balmy weather for the four mid-January showdowns. But regardless of temperature, players have met the moment with arrival fits worthy of playoff stakes.

Before the action began, fashion was front and center around the league. From polished winter layers to head-to-toe team gear and creative cold-weather statements, players provided swagger and flair to stadium entrances across the NFL.

Here are the most stylish looks from around the league during the divisional round.

Saturday style