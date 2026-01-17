Bills backup LB Dorian Williams out with neck injury

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams has been ruled out of Saturday's divisional round game vs. the Denver Broncos with a neck injury suffered on the opening kickoff.

Williams made helmet-to-helmet contact with Broncos receiver and returner Marvin Mims Jr. as he made the tackle on the play. Mims was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

The 2023 third-round pick lay on the ground after the hit for a few minutes as athletic trainers surrounded him. As he was being attended to, the Bills' entire sideline came out to check on him, and although a backboard was brought out, Williams was able to get up and walk off the field supported by Bills staff.

He then went into the medical tent before walking out on his own and then sitting up in the back of a cart, which took him to the locker room. The CBS broadcast later reported that Williams was taken to a local hospital.

Williams is a key backup for the Bills and often comes in for certain base packages, as well as being a special teams player.