Seahawks QB Sam Darnold active for playoff game vs. 49ers

SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is active, as expected, for the team's divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

Darnold and coach Mike Macdonald both said the quarterback was expected to play despite an oblique injury that had him listed as questionable.

Although Darnold is active, he was not on the field with the rest of the team an hour before kickoff, and it remains to be seen how the injury might impact him.

Drew Lock is Darnold's backup.

Darnold was hurt during practice on Thursday. He said he "felt a little something" in his left side while throwing during a routes-on-air period. Darnold then left practice -- saying it was out of precaution -- and was listed as limited afterward. He told reporters that he had close to zero doubt that he'd play.

The Seahawks beat the 49ers 13-3 in Week 18 to win the NFC West and claim the conference's No. 1 seed.

Seattle's inactives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, tackle Josh Jones (knee), defensive end Rylie Mills, guard Bryce Cabeldue, guard/tackle Mason Richman and outside linebacker Jared Ivey. Milroe is the emergency third quarterback, meaning he can enter the game only if both Darnold and Lock go down.