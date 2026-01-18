Broncos QB Bo Nix breaks bone in right ankle, out for playoffs

Sean Payton announces QB Bo Nix broke a bone in his right ankle and will be out for the rest of the playoffs. (0:55)

DENVER -- Roughly an hour after the Denver Broncos had left the field awash in the emotions of one of the franchise's most dramatic playoff wins, coach Sean Payton stepped back into an interview room to confirm what was already swirling in the aftermath as a rumor.

Payton began with "not good news,'' and then said quarterback Bo Nix had fractured his right ankle three plays before Wil Lutz kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Broncos a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

Payton said Nix will have surgery to repair the fracture Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. It means Nix will miss whatever remains of the Broncos' postseason run and Jarrett Stidham will be the team's starter.

"[Nix] is a tough cookie,'' Payton said. "I said 'listen I believe you're the second quarterback in his second year to take his team to the [conference] championship game and the first is [Patrick] Mahomes. ... We'll rise up for the next challenge.''

On a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 36-yard line with 6 minutes, 4 seconds left in overtime, Nix was tackled for a loss of two yards on a designed run. He quickly jumped up after the tackle to get back in the huddle but did have a slight limp.

He threw a deep incompletion intended for wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. on the next play as Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White was flagged for pass interference. The ball was moved to the Bills' 8-yard line after the penalty and Nix took the next snap and kneeled to stop the play.

On the kneel-down, his right ankle twisted awkwardly and Nix grimaced as he showed a pronounced limp as he moved back to the Broncos' sideline. Nix underwent X-rays following the game and many of the Broncos' players had left the locker room by the time Payton announced Nix' injury, "so, in essence I'm telling them now,'' Payton said.

Nix finished Saturday's win 26-of-46 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The victory was also the sixth time this season Nix has led a Broncos' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Stidham, who was signed by the Broncos as a free agent in 2023 -- Payton's first season -- has appeared in one game this season. Stidham played four snaps, including a kneel-down to end the game, in the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Stidham appeared in three games in the 2024 season, Nix's rookie year, but did not attempt a pass. His last significant playing time came in 2023, when he started the final two games of the season after Payton benched Russell Wilson.

Stidham threw two touchdowns to go with an interception combined in those two games, including a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 that season. Sam Ehlinger, who has spent most of the season on the Broncos' practice squad before he was signed to the roster last week, will be the team's backup.

"Stiddy is ready to go,'' Payton said. "... He's ready, he's ready. I feel like I've got a two who's capable of starting for a number of teams and I know he feels the same way. Watch out, just watch.''

Payton said he spoke to Nix briefly outside the locker room after Nix had been given the news from the Broncos' medical staff. He said Nix told him it was the third time he had suffered a fractured ankle in his football career, including once in high school and once when Nix was at Auburn.

"[He is] such a strong faith-based guy, [he's] sitting in the hallway with his family,'' Payton said.

On what he thinks the team's reaction will be, Payton added, "They'll be disappointed, will be a lot of emotions, but then the refocus takes place. We celebrate the season for him. Listen, Stiddy is ready, we'll be ready for the next challenge. ... [Stidham] is experienced, he's played in games, they're different types of players to some degree and yet they're very close friends. It's a tight room. ... Here we go.''