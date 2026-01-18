Kevin Stefanski to Falcons: A grade and its impact on Penix

Open Extended Reactions

Matt Ryan sat on a stage at the front of the Atlanta Falcons meeting room last week at the organization's facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The former franchise quarterback was introduced at a news conference as the team's new president of football.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank reiterated that Ryan would be leading the interviews for both the team's head coach and general manager openings. Ryan was asked if he preferred that Atlanta hire a coach with an expertise in offense. Ryan was a quarterback, after all, and the Falcons have a young QB in Michael Penix Jr. who needs further development.

Ryan said that it didn't matter to him if the coach specialized in offense or defense, as long as he was a steady leader with outstanding character.

Kevin Stefanski didn't have a ton of success in Cleveland, but the two-time Coach of the Year will have elite talent to work with in Atlanta. Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ryan and the Falcons believe they have that guy now in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2020 and 2023). Stefanski has a reputation as a bright offensive mind, a key trait as the Falcons prioritize Penix's development.

How high up was Stefanski on the Falcons' board? Could he be the right guy to take Penix to the next level and get the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons? And what is to be made of Stefanski's 45-56 record with the Browns?

Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi, Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler and NFL analyst Ben Solak break down the hire from various perspectives.

Was Stefanski the Falcons' top choice all along?

Fowler: He was a prime option throughout. But Atlanta was involved in the John Harbaugh chase and fell in Harbaugh's top three. I believe the Falcons ranked No. 3 in Harbaugh's wish list, behind the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans.

Luckily for the Falcons, they didn't have to prioritize Harbaugh or Stefanski. Once the Giants and Harbaugh decided to join forces midweek, the path was clear to chase Stefanski, whose leadership, track record with success running an offense and Philadelphia-area roots (a nod to Ryan) made the fit seamless. Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also impressed Atlanta, by all accounts.

But by Friday afternoon, word had started to spread in coaching circles that Stefanski was likely Atlanta-bound.

The Falcons moved much quicker this coaching cycle than they did last time; did they learn a lesson?

Raimondi: The search in 2024 was a bit different, including the polarizing flirtation with Bill Belichick. But the Falcons were aware this time that there were other intriguing openings, several of which were real competition for Stefanski's services.

After Atlanta hired Ryan and Harbaugh went to the Giants, the Falcons kicked things into overdrive. They put their general manager search on the back burner and focused on finding a new head coach. Atlanta had the luxury of doing so, because it has the only GM opening in the league. That was obviously not the case when it came to head coach.

Was Ryan the primary voice in this decision?

Raimondi: Ryan was put in charge of leading both the head coach and general manager searches once he was in place. That was the top priority for the Falcons this offseason: hiring Ryan to set the foundation for the future of the franchise. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Ryan would be the one determining the Falcons' vision moving forward. A clarity in vision was something the previous regime lacked, according to the firm Sportsology, which Blank brought in to audit the football part of the organization several months ago.

The Falcons are collaborative. Blank and his son, Falcons executive Josh, were obviously involved in the decision-making. So were president and CEO Greg Beadles and Sportsology. But Ryan is the main hand Blank has entrusted with navigating the Falcons out of their near-decade-long funk.

What has Stefanski done to spark optimism about developing Penix Jr.

Oyefusi: The past few seasons were tough for Stefanski as the Browns cycled through quarterback after quarterback. But there was a time when Stefanski helped develop Baker Mayfield as a young quarterback.

In Mayfield's first season with Stefanski, he threw 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions with a 95.9 passer rating that is the second-best single-season mark of his career.

Like Stefanski's early years in Cleveland, his scheme in Atlanta will likely start with the running game and Bijan Robinson, and marrying that with play-action pass concepts that give Penix easier reads.

Should we anticipate Stefanski calling plays after he gave up playcalling duties midseason each of the past two years?

Raimondi: To be determined. Stefanski was already working to prepare a coaching staff as part of his pitch to the Falcons, and his offensive coordinator selection will go a long way in deciding how that might shake out.

On the other side of the ball, Stefanski's hiring could very well keep the door open for Jeff Ulbrich returning as defensive coordinator. Blank said he would recommend Ulbrich to whoever the new head coach ended up being. Ulbrich helped turn around what was a woeful defense in 2024.

It wasn't just him, either. Defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg and defensive line coach Nate Ollie, both of whom Ulbrich brought in for 2025, are highly regarded -- both in the building and outside of it. The Falcons defense, which struggled in getting to the quarterback for more than a decade across multiple regimes, were second in the league in sacks (57) and has a young, promising core.

How would you grade this hire?

Drake London and Bijan Robinson are elite offensive players who can help Stefanski succeed in Atlanta. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Solak: B+

Stefanski was a generally strong coach over his time in Cleveland, though his record (45-56) belied that performance. The tools in the toolbox were never great with the Browns, and the Falcons are betting that Stefanski's reputation as a strong offensive mind will bear more fruit in Atlanta, where Drake London, Robinson and (potentially) Kyle Pitts Sr. represent the best offensive group Stefanski has ever worked with.

Hiring head coaches immediately after they were let go elsewhere can be a risky option -- at times those coaches are just burnt out -- but I'd bet Stefanski has plenty to prove given how things went down in Cleveland.