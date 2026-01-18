Sources: Steelers open to an Aaron Rodgers return as players praise QB

Stephen A. Smith explains why Aaron Rodgers should retire following the Steelers' playoff loss to the Texans. (1:14)

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain open to an Aaron Rodgers reunion in 2026, even though it's unlikely due to Mike Tomlin's resignation, sources told ESPN.

The Steelers players are more than open to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh; they want the four-time league MVP back and conveyed as much to various members of the Steelers organization during their exit meetings last week, according to sources.

Almost to a man, Steelers players universally praised Rodgers during their exit interviews, and most if not all of them want the veteran quarterback to return in 2026. His support amongst players was universal, and those around the organization pointed out how beloved and respected Rodgers was there.

Rodgers, 42, did not commit to retiring or returning to the Steelers during his conversations with the organization, according to sources, and wants to take time away before deciding his future.

Whoever the defending AFC North champion Steelers pick for their next head coach likely would factor into Rodgers' decision, according to sources.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II made it clear last week that Tomlin's resignation after 19 years with the organization reduced the chances of Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh in 2026. The 10-time Pro Bowler signed with the Steelers last year in large part to play for Tomlin.

The Steelers have been open to a Rodgers return throughout the season, and even though their season ended with Monday's loss to the Houston Texans, they still are. The fact that so many within the organization want him back has propelled the case to bring him back, as uncertain or unlikely as it still might be.

Rodgers said after the loss to Houston in the AFC wild-card round that he was "not going to make any emotional decisions" regarding his future.

"I'm disappointed," he said. "Obviously, it was such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun."