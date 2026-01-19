Rams defeat Bears in OT, advance to NFC title game

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Rams' offense -- a unit that led the league in offensive DVOA during the regular season -- struggled for much of their 20-17 divisional-round win against the Chicago Bears. Through three quarters, the Rams had 174 yards, their fewest of the season, according to ESPN Research.

But the Rams' defense stepped up when they needed to most, with safety Kam Curl intercepting a Caleb Williams pass in overtime to give Los Angeles the ball back at their 22 yard line.

It was the Rams' third takeaway of the game, with two other inteceptions by cornerback Cobie Durant.The Rams' three interceptions are their most in a playoff game since a franchise-record six in the 2001 divisional round against the Packers, according to ESPN Research. The Rams defense also held the Bears to 3 of 6 on fourth downs, including a stop near the goal line with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter.

While not a pretty game for the Rams, it was enough to send them to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since they won Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season.

Now get ready for Rams vs. Seahawks Part III.

They will play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a team they split the season series with: a 21-19 victory at SoFi Stadium in Week 11 and a 38-37 overtime loss in Week 16.

What to make of the QB performance: Stafford and the Rams offense went cold for much of the first three quarters, but put together a drive when it mattered most to give the Rams the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Stafford was sacked four times by the Bears, his most sacks taken since the Philadelphia Eagles had five in the 2024 divisional round game that ended Los Angeles' season, according to ESPN Research. This was his first game this season without a passing touchdown.

Stat to know: The Rams are the first team in the last 25 postseasons to complete a touchdown drive of at least 14 plays on their opening possession, according to ESPN Research. The Rams' offense struggled to move the ball until the start of the fourth quarter, when they put together another 14-play touchdown drive. They are the first team with multiple touchdown drives of 14 plays or longer in a single playoff game since the Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship against the 49ers.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Davante Adams did not have a catch in the first three quarters. According to ESPN Research, this was just the second time in his career he was held without a catch through three quarters in his nine NFL season. He finished the game with 2 catches for 24 yards. -- Sarah Barshop

They were the Cardiac Bears until the very end.

After facing a seven-point deficit late in the game, Caleb Williams squeezed one more drop of fourth-quarter magic when he found Cole Kmet in the corner of the north end zone at Soldier Field for a 14-yard touchdown to force the extra period.

It was only the second overtime game the Bears have played in during the playoffs. The Bears failed to score after their sole possession of overtime ended with Williams throwing an interception, his third of the game.

The Rams cemented their trip to the NFC Championship Game on their next possession, which ended with a 42-yard field goal.

Ben Johnson's first year with the Bears was a resounding success despite Chicago falling short of reaching the title game as the NFC's No. 2 seed. The Bears finished with 11 wins in the regular season and their first playoff win in 15 years when they beat the Packers in the wild-card round.

What to make of QB performance: All season long, Williams has been able to put on his cape in the fourth quarter and lead the Bears to wins. But Sunday, his superpowers ran out. Williams was able to throw a miraculous TD pass with 18 seconds left, and the PAT made it 17-17 and forced overtime. But Williams' second half struggles didn't end in the fourth. He was just 10-of-23 (43%) passing in the second half/OT with two interceptions. He finished 23 of 42 for 257 yards, two TDs and three interceptions. It was Williams' second straight game with multiple interceptions after having zero games with multiple picks in the regular season. After posting a career-high 13 off-target passes last week against the Packers, Williams had nine more such throws in the loss to the Rams, including his interception in overtime.

Stat to know: Colston Loveland's 18-yard reception on the Bears' final drive of the fourth quarter broke Sam LaPorta's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a single postseason since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. Loveland had 193 receiving yards this postseason (LaPorta had 176 in 2023).

Most surprising performance: Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen dialed up pressure with sophisticated stunts and blitzes that had QB Matthew Stafford looking uncharacteristically inaccurate (11 off target passes). With C.J. Gardner-Johnson back from a concussion, Allen was able to utilize Chicago's full complement of defensive backs to pressure Stafford frequently, particularly out of dime packages, which led to three sacks. As a whole, the Bears blitzed Stafford on 37% of his dropbacks. He also finished 0-of-9 on play-action.

-- Courtney Cronin

