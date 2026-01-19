Browns' head coaching search: Where DC Jim Schwartz stands

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are in the third week of their search for a head coach to replace Kevin Stefanski, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a central figure.

Since arriving in Cleveland in 2023, Schwartz has led one of the NFL's best defenses. Though Stefanski was fired, owner Jimmy Haslam said he "absolutely" would like to keep Schwartz with the organization.

Schwartz, who went 29-51 in five seasons as the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2009 to 2013, has interviewed for the Browns' opening, and is scheduled to interview Monday for a second time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schwartz also has interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens' head coaching vacancy.

Any decision on the staff, though, will be the "prerogative" of the new coach, according to Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry, who is leading the head coaching search.

As the Browns continue interviews and weigh their options for a new head coach, it could come at the cost of breaking up continuity with one of the league's most stout defenses.

"We think a lot of Jim Schwartz," Haslam said.

Under the stewardship of Schwartz, 59, the Browns have produced an elite defense in each of the the past three seasons. In 2025, the Browns finished fourth in total defense, giving up 283.6 yards per game. Their 53 sacks this season are the most in franchise history and the third most in the NFL. And over the past three seasons, Cleveland has given up the fewest yards per game (298.6) in the NFL and posted the best third-down conversion rate (33.8%) in the league.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has reached new heights under Schwartz, winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. Garrett recorded 23 sacks this season to break the NFL's single-season sack record and is the overwhelming favorite to win his second DPOY award.

"I love Jim, and I love playing for him," Garrett said.

The Browns have made personnel moves to accommodate Schwartz's aggressive defense, stockpiling pass rushers and targeting corners who can excel in man coverage; Cleveland made the midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell, in part, because he was viewed as a better fit for the defense than Greg Newsome.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett says he's a fan of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

As an increasing number of defenses are using high rates of zone coverage with two-high safety shells, the Browns have excelled with a defensive scheme akin to that of the NFL's yesteryears.

"It's different. I don't think anybody's really lining up, one-high defense like us and doing the things we're doing, playing man and disguise-wise and changing it up," Browns safety Grant Delpit said. "So maybe we'll see more of that over the next few years, because teams have seen the success. But of course it's a unique defense, and I feel like three years in it, we've molded well with it. So why not keep going?"

If the Browns hire someone else who brings in an all new staff, it could mean a different philosophy for a defense that has become accustomed to one style.

"One of the costs of turnover is that players can kind of get caught and transition between scheme to scheme," Berry said. "We do have a number of players who are maybe a little bit more defense-specific or scheme-specific, but I'd also say that we have a number of players that are pretty scheme-versatile.

"Ultimately, our thought will be, 'Hey, let's find the right head coach, let's find the right leader.' Because schemes, they really do come and go. But it is fair to say that we're very pleased with where that side of the ball is. That group is intact, they're under contract and we really do like the style of play."

The Browns' defensive success and their satisfaction with Schwartz have led to speculation Cleveland could hire an offense-minded head coach who keeps Schwartz and the defensive staff mainly intact. Schwartz is signed through the 2026 season, so Cleveland can block suitors who might want to target him for a lateral move as defensive coordinator.

A team source said that assistants can interview for promotions -- safeties coach Ephraim Banda has interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for their defensive coordinator vacancies -- but the staff is otherwise in standstill until a head coach is hired.

"I have so much love and respect for coach Schwartz," Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said. "I would highly recommend coach Schwartz for a head coaching job here, definitely. ... He's helped my game tremendously, puts us in great position, great leader. I can't say enough great things about him, but I think he's a guy who you want in a coach and somebody to lead a team."