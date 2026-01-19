Nick Foles reminds Broncos fans of history as Jarrett Stidham set to start vs. Patriots

Ryan Clark and Jason Kelce detail where the Broncos go from here with Bo Nix being out for the rest of the playoffs. (1:45)

The Denver Broncos will face the New England Patriots in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham starting. Luckily for the Broncos, backup quarterbacks have found postseason success against the Patriots. Just ask Nick Foles.

The Patriots and Broncos are vying for a spot in Super Bowl LX, and Foles was quick to point out a quirk that could be in Denver's favor.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured right ankle on the third-to-last play of their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. As a result, Stidham, who has a 1-3 record in four career starts, is slated to start against New England. He hasn't started a game since the final two of the 2023 season.

However, Foles comforted Denver fans Sunday by writing on X: "A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games."

Foles was referring to his memorable Super Bowl LII performance when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots. He won MVP honors after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, outlasting Tom Brady and a team coming off a Super Bowl win. Foles even caught a touchdown on a memorable trick play called "Philly Philly," also known as the "Philly Special."

The veteran signal-caller is no stranger to poking fun at New England. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, Foles referenced that Brady -- who was calling the game for Fox -- attended both of the franchise's championships.

Foles began the 2017 season as a backup to Carson Wentz. However, after Wentz suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 14, Foles stepped in and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory. He threw for 971 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in the postseason.

Stidham will look to follow in Foles' footsteps next Sunday to clinch Denver's first Super Bowl appearance since 2015.