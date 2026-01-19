Rams' Harrison Mevis on his winning kick tops NFL divisional round quotes

Harrison Mevis nails a 42-yard field goal in overtime to send the Rams to the NFC Championship Game. (1:22)

With two close contests and two blowouts, the NFL's divisional round delivered a mixed bag of results. From Denver to Seattle, Foxborough and Chicago, frigid mid-January conditions set the stage for four win-or-go-home showdowns.

With stakes at their highest, emotions ran hot and provided plenty of fuel for sharp sound bites. Some of the postseason's most memorable moments didn't just happen between the whistles, but in the words shared before and after them. Players and coaches carried that intensity from the field to the podium, delivering standout lines in postgame news conferences.

From bold declarations to perfectly timed one-liners, here are the best quotes from around the NFL's divisional round.

"Shoot, that's why we do it." Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis

The Rams defeated the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime to clinch their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 2021. The Bears seemed to be in prime position to win the game before quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception with 6:47 left in overtime.

Los Angeles answered back by driving to set up a 42-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. The rookie kicker nailed it to clinch the victory and didn't shy away from the moment when reflecting postgame.

"That play is not even close. That's a catch all the way." Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott

The Bills' season ended in heartbreak and controversy in a 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round. On a pivotal third-and-11 late in regulation, quarterback Josh Allen launched a deep pass that appeared to be secured by Brandin Cooks before Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian jarred the ball loose as they hit the ground.

The play was ruled a turnover, wiping out what would have been a potential game-winning field goal opportunity and instead giving Denver possession at its own 20-yard line.

Buffalo never recovered. After forcing overtime, the Bills managed just one offensive possession in the extra period before the game slipped away, leaving head coach Sean McDermott visibly frustrated.

"Nobody can convince me that that ball is not caught and in possession of Buffalo," McDermott told a pool reporter after the game, adding that players and fans deserved a clearer explanation of how the play was handled.

"Battled the elements. This is New England." New England Patriots QB Drake Maye

The Patriots punched their ticket to the AFC championship game with a 28-16 win over the Houston Texans. The victory pushed New England into its ninth straight divisional round and 16th conference championship appearance, the team's first since its Super Bowl-winning 2018 season under Bill Belichick.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes in snow and rain, guiding New England through a physical divisional-round matchup. Despite battling the elements -- finishing 16-of-27 for 179 yards with an interception and two lost fumbles -- Maye and the Patriots leaned on their experience with the weather and execution to secure the win.

"We weren't ready last year. But we were ready today." Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton

The Broncos flipped the script against the Bills when it mattered most, forcing four turnovers before closing out the win to reach the AFC championship game.

Denver scored 10 points in the final 22 seconds of the first half and forced another takeaway just two plays into the second half, using timely defense to avenge last season's 31-7 playoff loss at Buffalo.

The victory sends Denver to its first AFC championship game in a decade, though the celebration was tempered by stunning news from Payton, who revealed that quarterback Bo Nix broke his right ankle late in the game. The top-seeded Broncos will now prepare to host the conference title game without their starting quarterback.

"I don't take [a playoff win] for granted. " Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold's oblique injury dominated the conversation heading into Seattle's divisional-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. By the end of Saturday night, it was barely an afterthought.

The Seahawks steamrolled the 49ers 41-6 for the most lopsided loss of the Kyle Shanahan era and marked a historic debut for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, whose 35-point victory ranked as the third-largest by a coach in his playoff debut, according to ESPN Research.

Darnold, making just his second postseason start, played mistake-free football and earned his first career playoff win, leaning on a dominant all-around performance from Seattle.

"Feel like I let my teammates down tonight. ... I hate how it ended." Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills' season ended in familiar heartbreak, with the loss marking Buffalo's fourth divisional-round exit in the past five seasons.

Allen endured a difficult night, committing four turnovers -- two lost fumbles and two interceptions -- in a game defined by missed opportunities. The defeat also underscored a frustrating statistical reality: Allen now owns the most playoff wins (eight) and starts (15) by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era without a Super Bowl appearance.

After the game, Allen was emotional throughout his news conference, acknowledging the weight of another difficult postseason ending.

"In all my years playing, the proudest I've ever been to be a part of a team, it's this team." San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers' season ended in stunning fashion with the second-largest playoff defeat in franchise history. The blowout loss to a division rival abruptly closed a season that balanced resilience and high expectations.

Despite the disappointment, the aftermath was marked by reflection rather than frustration. As the 49ers processed the sudden ending, McCaffrey framed the season not by its ending, but by the pride in the team and the collective journey they shared.