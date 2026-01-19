Rams poke fun at Bears multiple times after huge victory

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Bears 20-17 on Sunday -- and made sure to do some trolling as they snuck out of Chicago on their way to the NFC Championship Game.

Los Angeles beat Chicago in overtime after kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 42-yarder to win the game. The Rams were facing elimination as the Bears drove on their first possession of the extra frame. However, safety Kam Curl intercepted quarterback Caleb Williams to give the ball back to Los Angeles for good. Mevis became the fourth rookie kicker this century to have a field goal in overtime in the playoffs and the third to do it in walk-off fashion, according to ESPN Research.

The victory came with multiple petty posts from the Rams on social media. They used their mascot, Rampage, to carve out a "W" in ice, referencing Williams' nickname as "iceman." Rams safety Quinten Lake also poked fun at the nickname, writing on X: "Wasn't cold enough...."

Wasn't cold enough.... — Quentin Lake (@quentin_lake) January 19, 2026

Los Angeles then referenced the famous Chicago hot dog stand "The Wieners Circle." Prior to the matchup, the store wrote on its sign: "Coming Sunday Silence of the Rams," a spin on the 1991 horror film "Silence of the Lambs." The Rams remembered the jab, and edited the sign to have: "Now Playing: Bad News, Bears" as the message.

They also referred to the store as "Weenie Hut Jr's," a reference to a store in the animated children's series "SpongeBob SquarePants" and added an "L" on the hot dog bun. Weenie Hut Jr.'s is located in the Bikini Bottom and is the opposite of "The Salty Spitoon," a bar for strong sailors that sends rejected entrants to Weenie Hut Jr.'s.

A spot in Super Bowl LX is on the line as the Rams now travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game next week.