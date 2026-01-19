Falcons retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich under coach Kevin Stefanski

Marc Raimondi examines what Kevin Stefanski brings to the Falcons and what the move signals for the organization. (0:50)

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski will keep incumbent defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in his role, the team announced Monday.

The Falcons reached agreement on a new three-year contract with Ulbrich, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said at a news conference two weeks ago that he would recommend -- but not require -- that the team's new head coach retain Ulbrich. The Falcons announced Stefanski as their new head coach Saturday night.

In the first year of his second stint with the Falcons, Ulbrich guided the team's defense to a franchise-record 57 sacks, ranking second in the NFL. Getting to the quarterback had been an issue in Atlanta for many years. Over the six-year span entering the 2025 season, the Falcons had 30 fewer sacks than any other team in the league.

This past season, first-year edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had 10.5 sacks, best among rookies, and rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker had 5.5. Rookie safety Xavier Watts had five interceptions.

Jeff Ulbrich guided the Falcons' defense to a franchise-record 57 sacks as the team's defensive coordinator in 2025. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The young core on defense blossoming under Ulbrich was one of the main reasons why Blank wished to keep him on board. Ulbrich and Blank have also had a very good relationship for years. Ulbrich was first hired by the Falcons in 2015 by former head coach Dan Quinn and ascended from linebackers coach to interim defensive coordinator. Ulbrich was on the staff of the Falcons team that went to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season.

Ulbrich left the Falcons in 2021 to become the New York Jets' defensive coordinator. He also served as the Jets' interim head coach in 2024, following the firing of coach Robert Saleh after Week 5.

Raheem Morris, hired as the Falcons' head coach in 2024, brought Ulbrich back to Atlanta in 2025 after the firing of Jimmy Lake. Morris was fired by the Falcons after two straight 8-9 seasons.

The Falcons have not made the playoffs or had a winning record in eight years.