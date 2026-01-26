How to watch Super Bowl 2026 in the UK: Seahawks-Patriots start time, halftime show, more

Check out the highlight plays from the AFC and NFL championship games that sent the Patriots and Seahawks to Super Bowl LX. (1:13)

Super Bowl XL is set, with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots booking their places for a Santa Clara showdown after a gripping championship Sunday.

The encounter is a repeat of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, which threw up one of the NFL's most dramatic moments when Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson on the goalline to clinch a 28-24 win for the Patriots.

Mike Macdonald will lead his Seahawks at Levi's Stadium aiming to avoid a repeat, with Mike Vrabel now the head coach of the Patriots.

A typically late start for UK audiences, here's all you need to know about the Super Bowl -- and how to catch all the action.

When and where is Super Bowl XL?

Super Bowl XL -- or 60 for those not au fait with Roman numerals -- takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

What is the start time and how do I watch it?

The Super Bowl is set to begin at 11.30 p.m. GMT, although the national anthem and other pre-game affairs often pushes that back a few minutes.

It will be broadcast free to air in the UK on Channel 5, while subscribers can also watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Who is performing at halftime?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is performing at halftime, which is likely to be at around 1 a.m. GMT.

How did the Seahawks and Patriots get there?

The Seahawks topped the NFC with a 14-3 record, before beating two of their NFC West rivals in the playoffs.

After a bye, they demolished the 49ers 41-6 and then edged past the Rams, 31-27.

The Patriots also finished the regular season 14-3, but held the No.2 seed in the AFC -- meaning one more game in the playoffs.

They beat the Los Angeles Chargers (16-3) and Houston Texans (28-16) at home, before travelling to the Denver Broncos and winning 10-7 in a snowstorm.

Who are the key players?

The Seahawks are piloted by quarterback Sam Darnold -- after a rollercoaster NFL career -- but arguably their best player this season has been wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, the eighth highest single-season total in NFL history. That saw him named a first-team selection on the Associated Press All-Pro team.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, had the best scoring defense in the NFL thgis year, and key cogs of that were Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones IV and Devon Witherspoon.

As for the Patriots, their quarterback is an MVP candidate -- second-year star Drake Maye.

Lacking a true star elsewhere on offense, the Patriots other true impact players come in the shape of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on the defensive line, and Christian Gonzalez at cornerback.