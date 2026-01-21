Josh Allen may need foot procedure, would be ready for OTAs

Jason McCourty explains why Joe Brady might be the right person to lead Josh Allen and the Bills. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen might need to undergo right foot surgery, but general manager and president of football operations Brandon Beane cautioned Wednesday that a procedure would not affect Allen's availability for organized team activities in the offseason.

Allen initially hurt the foot in a Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The soreness lingered for weeks afterward, and Allen developed issues with his left knee and right finger in Buffalo's wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beane did not offer a timeline for when Allen would undergo surgery if he does have the procedure.

Allen said he felt good in the week leading up to the Bills' AFC divisional round game in Denver on Sunday. He struggled mightily in the 33-30 overtime loss, committing four of Buffalo's five turnovers.

The update on Allen's health came during the Bills' end-of-season news conference with Beane and Bills owner Terry Pegula. Pegula explained the decision to fire coach Sean McDermott this week as based on the team hitting what he called "the proverbial wall" after another early postseason exit. Pegula based his decision in part on seeing how distraught many Bills players, including Allen, appeared in the locker room in the aftermath of the loss.

Pegula said Allen had no input in McDermott's firing but added that the quarterback will play a role in the coaching search.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.