Bills owner Terry Pegula says coaches pushed Keon Coleman pick

Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff pushed the organization to draft Keon Coleman, according to team owner Terry Pegula, who defended Brandon Beane and attempted to explain the embattled executive's role in selecting the struggling wide receiver.

As part of a wide-ranging news conference held Wednesday in the aftermath of McDermott's firing earlier this week, Beane was asked about the quality of the Bills' wide receivers and the performance of Coleman, a second-round draft pick in 2024.

Beane, who was promoted to president of football operations on the same day McDermott was fired, was interrupted by Pegula before he could answer the question.

"I'll address the Keon situation. The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon," Pegula said. "I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but [Coleman] wasn't his next choice.

"That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of his coaching staff who felt strongly about the player. And you know, he's taken -- for some reason -- heat over it, and not saying a word about it. But I'm here to tell you the true story."

Coleman was selected by Buffalo with the 33rd overall pick in 2024 but has scuffled through two disappointing seasons with the Bills. The former Florida State star was disciplined by the team in November and was a healthy scratch for four games this season, also failing to eclipse 50 receiving yards in a game since the season opener.

Beane attempted to clarify the selection process of Coleman later during Wednesday's news conference, insisting it "was my pick."

"I made the pick," he said. "Terry's point was that we might have had a different order of personnel versus coaching, and I went that way. But ultimately, I'm not turning a pick for a player that I don't think we can succeed with. So don't misunderstand that."

Coleman, 22, had 38 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns this season in 13 games this season. Beane acknowledged that the Bills must strengthen their wide receiver room, but also said he's not willing to give up on Coleman.

"Keon Coleman is a young player that has been here two years, has two years left on his deal," Beane said. "It's up to us to work with him and develop him. His issues have not been on the field. They've just been maturity things that he owns. I give him credit. ... He doesn't make excuses, which I appreciate."

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.