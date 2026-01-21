Rams' Davante Adams at doorstep of playing in first Super Bowl

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- For the fifth time in his career, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will play in the NFC Championship Game.

He's still looking for his first win.

The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LX.

Adams, who spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has said several times during the Rams' postseason run that he wouldn't be "smiling ear to ear" after their first two playoff wins.

"Just having been here so many times and understanding exactly what it takes to get where we're ultimately trying to go," Adams said. "It's obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be, but yeah, [getting to a Super Bowl] just feels like almost like a mythical thing to me at this point.

"You do everything you can to get there. It's been so hard, and [I've] been working so hard at it. So we're close. We just got to finish it off."

Adams and the Packers lost in overtime to the Seahawks in the 2014 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. In that game, Seattle trailed 19-7 with about four minutes remaining, scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again to take the lead and eventually won in overtime.

"It's tough not to think about that one," Adams said when asked about returning to Seattle. "A loss like that will last a long time. And we've got an opportunity to change that now."

When asked how he doesn't press in these moments, Adams said he thinks back to some of the advice former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers has given him over the years.

"You probably heard me mention we don't need any Herculean efforts," Adams said. "That's a quote from [Rodgers] that kind of stood out to me from 2016. Just thinking about football is the most team sport that there is, so if you go out trying to be Superman every week, that's not necessarily what's needed in order to complete the puzzle."

Adams, who did not make the playoffs with either the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets after leaving Green Bay, said he didn't take the Packers' success for granted, but he does appreciate the opportunity to play in the postseason again.

"Being back in a position where you're with a great team and in a great situation, you definitely have a greater appreciation for times like this for sure," Adams said.

The Rams have never lost in an NFC Championship Game under coach Sean McVay, beating the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.