Brian Flores, a head coach candidate, gets new deal with Vikings

Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a new contract with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, meaning he will return to the team in 2026 if he does not accept a head coach position elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Flores signed a three-year contract when the Vikings hired him before the 2023 season. That deal expired last week, despite repeated efforts by the Vikings to reach an extension before then. Flores took at least one interview for a defensive coordinator job, last week with the Washington Commanders. But coach Kevin O'Connell has said that the two were speaking almost daily and that he was confident Flores would leave only to become a head coach.

In a statement released by the team, O'Connell said: "Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field. The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I've really valued the relationship we've built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success."

Flores' distinctive schemes have produced one of the NFL's top defenses in each of the past two seasons. The Vikings ranked No. 3 in expected points added per play in 2024 and eighth in 2025. His performance has put him on the NFL's head coaching circuit, and this month he has received in-person interviews for the openings with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flores was previously the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019 to 2021. He sued the NFL and several teams in January 2022, after he had been fired by the Dolphins and was in the process of interviewing for other jobs. His original claim accused the league of being "rife with racism," particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches.

That lawsuit has stalled in the court system as the NFL tries to shift it to its private arbitration process.