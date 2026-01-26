Aden Durde: Britain's first NFL coach reaches Super Bowl with Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks beat the Rams 31-27 to win the NFC and advance to Super Bowl LX. (1:14)

Aden Durde, Britain's first full-time NFL coach, will lead his Seattle Seahawks defense into a Super Bowl encounter with the New England Patriots after a thrilling NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

After a rapid rise across the pond, Durde is the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks, who finished the regular season with the NFL's top scoring defense by points allowed (17.2).

The Seahawks, whose head coach is defensive guru Mike Macdonald, beat their NFC West rivals Rams 31-27 to book their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015.

They will play the Patriots, who in fact won that Super Bowl 28-24 after a dramatic last-play interception from Malcolm Butler on the goalline, on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff in the UK is at 11.30 p.m.

Seahawks coach Mike McDonald and DC Aden Durde return most of the defensive group from last season. AP Photo/John Froschauer

Who is Aden Durde?

Born in Midldlesex, Durde began playing American Football with the London Olympians before joining the Scottish Claymores in the NFL Europe League, and later the Hamburg Sea Devils. A linebacker, he also had a stint on both the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs practice squads as part of the NFL International Development Practice Squad program.

But it's coaching where Durde has made his name.

He was defensive coordiunator of the London Warriors from 2011 until 2016. During that spell, he earned an internship with the Dallas Cowboys, before joining the Atlanta Falcons as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship.

That led to a role as a defensive quality control coach in 2018 and then outside linebackers coach in 2020, before the Cowboys came calling again - this time hiring Durde as their defensive line coach.

He stayed in Arlington for three years, truly cementing his name in NFL circles. So much so that Macdonald -- after starring with the Baltimore Ravens -- named Durde his defensive coordinator when landing the Seahawks job in 2024.

Two years into his spell with the Seahawks, Durde has helped build one of the best defenses in the league.

Could Durde become a head coach?

Durde was interviewed for the head coach role at the Falcons -- before it went to Kevin Stefanski -- and is still in the running with the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that "there could be other teams that talk to him."

"Right now, I'm having the time of my life," Durde told the BBC. "Like, honestly, if things happen, they happen.

"I feel like when you just go about your business, things change when they need to change."

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

Super Bowl LX will be live free to air on Channel 5 in the UK, while subscribers can also watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Kickoff is at 11.30 p.m. GMT.