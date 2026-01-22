NFL quarterbacks with first start of season in playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

In a perfect NFL season, a starting quarterback leads his team from September to February, culminating in a Super Bowl title. But life has a way of not going to plan sometimes.

In the NFL playoffs for the 2025 season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix took down the Chicago Bears to advance to the AFC Championship Game. In the process, Nix sustained a season-ending injury in overtime. Enter: Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos backup is expected to start in the conference championship game. The occasion will mark not only his first start of the season, but only the fifth start of his career.

Stidham will be the second quarterback in history to make his first start of the season in the conference championship game or later, joining Dallas Cowboys' Roger Staubach, who made his first start of the season in the 1972 NFC Championship.

Stidham was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round in 2019 (133rd overall). The Broncos are his third team (Patriots and Raiders). He is 1-3 in four career starts, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Stidham has played four snaps this season and hasn't thrown a pass since Jan. 7, 2024 (Week 18 of the 2023 season). He'll be just the second QB since 1950 to start a playoff game without a single passing yard on the season, joining Joe Webb, who started a 2012 wild-card game for the Minnesota Vikings.

Check out other quarterbacks who made their first start of the season in the playoffs below:

Information from ESPN Research

