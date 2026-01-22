Colts say FBI has launched probe into death of former owner Jim Irsay

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday acknowledged the existence of an FBI investigation into the death of former owner Jim Irsay and the potential involvement of a California doctor who reportedly prescribed him pain pills and ketamine.

However, the team has not been contacted by FBI officials and no subpoenas have been issued, according to the club.

Irsay died in May at 65 from what was described as cardiac arrest.

According to a story in The Washington Post, which first reported the news of the FBI probe, the FBI is seeking records and information about Irsay's death, substance use and his relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a California addiction specialist. The Post cited a grand jury subpoena issued earlier this month in Los Angeles and stated that people close to Irsay had been contacted.

Irsay, who spent long stretches in California, died at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Post has reported that Haroutunian was also staying at the hotel and treating Irsay before his passing.

Irsay spoke publicly about his experience with substance abuse, including his multiple overdoses and one that nearly cost him his life. His three daughters -- Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson -- have assumed ownership of the Colts after his death.