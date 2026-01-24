Maye Mania: Behind Drake Maye's viral rise in 2025

The "Get Up" crew debates the NFL MVP race, with Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye in contention. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Melissa Lucier is a longtime business owner whose gift and home-design shop in Westwood, Massachusetts, opened more than a decade before the New England Patriots' 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye was born.

The store recently underwent a football-themed makeover.

"Aren't we all beyond excited that the Pats are back?" Lucier said, explaining how the front window of the 1,500-square-foot space is now painted red, white and blue and includes a rendering of the back of Maye, in his blue Patriots jersey and silver helmet, with his right index finger raised in celebration.

The "A-Maye-Zing" window came to life thanks to local artist Joan Aylward, and showcases how Maye's sudden rise to stardom -- which has also catapulted his wife Ann Michael Maye -- has galvanized the region.

"We need all the feel-good stories. The Mayes are bringing us all happiness, and I just want to share in that," Lucier said.

Melissa Lucier is a longtime business owner in Massachusetts whose gift and home-design shop has undergone a Maye-themed makeover. Mike Reiss/ESPN

While Maye's MVP-caliber season has led the Patriots to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, CBS), it's his aw-shucks personality that has spawned a spirited following among fans. There's a "Drake Maye Lover" Instagram account that has more than 300,000 followers, along with a nickname -- Drake "Drake Maye" Maye -- that confused teammates at first but is starting to catch on. In addition, Maye's No. 10 jersey is second in sales this season, behind the Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Though Lucier said jokingly, "Ann Michael might be even a little more popular!"

Ann Michael went viral when she baked something different every day of December, leading up to Christmas -- also known as "Bakemas" -- and posted on TikTok. She often shared her baked goods with Maye's Patriots teammates, and it was the talk of the locker room.

But she had social media buzzing again last Sunday, when she wore the increasingly popular "I [heart emoji] Drake Maye" shirt to the win over the Houston Texans. It started as a popular fan T-shirt, but is now officially licensed through the NFL Players Association and sold in the team Pro Shop -- another reminder of how fans have embraced him.

Ann Michael Maye dressed for the occasion with the "I ❤️ Drake Maye" hoodie



HOUvsNE on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/7gONLcEY5G — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

"Everybody loves Drake," Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte said. "The shirt is cool, and everybody does their own little thing, but it's a great way to support him."

Teammates say amid the success and fanfare, Maye has remained the same humble guy he was during his rookie year. Though Maye notices the love.

"I appreciate how the fans have embraced me and took me into New England as a Southern kid. I've just enjoyed it," said Maye, who was born and raised in North Carolina. "I try to give them something to cheer about more."

Illustration by ESPN

Drake 'Drake Maye' Maye

Boutte has become one of Maye's go-to targets, as evidenced by his spectacular one-handed 32-yard touchdown catch last Sunday. But they hadn't connected on one detail that puzzled Boutte earlier in the season.

In the Patriots' win over the New York Giants on Dec. 1, Boutte was humorously heard on the sideline asking teammates, "Does anyone know what they mean when they're like 'Drake ... Drake Maye ... Maye?' What the heck does that mean?"

Turns out, he is far from alone.

"I still haven't figured it out," said Patriots starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who, at 34, is the longest-tenured player on the roster. "Maybe because I'm old, though."

The nickname picked up momentum on social media, specifically from the "Drake Maye Lover" Instagram account that currently has 345,000 followers, and the "Drake Maye Lover" account on "X" with about 59,000 followers. They are run by the same person -- a 22-year-old lifetime Patriots fan who said in a direct message they prefer to keep their identity confidential.

"In May 2024, I started it as a joke that my friends and I found funny. It was just supposed to be an inside joke at first," the creator wrote.

"Once the Patriots and Drake started off playing well this year, I really started to see some traction. But there's been a pretty loyal following since the beginning."

The following was evident by the fourth video posted, which compared Maye to Brady during Maye's rookie season when the Patriots ultimately finished with a 4-13 record. It was viewed more than 1 million times.

"I thought there might be something here, but I never expected it to get as big as it's gotten," the creator wrote.

Meanwhile, the Drake "Drake Maye" Maye nickname originated among those engaging in the posts.

"It was just something people in my comments and I would say as a joke. We took inspiration from some other athletes who had similar nicknames in the past," the creator wrote.

Maye, in a December interview with NBC, said teammates have started referring to him that way.

"It's funny. It gets you a laugh," Maye said. "Nobody really knows what it means."

That hasn't stopped players and coaches from putting their own spin on it.

"I try to say it at least once a day, and I struggle," Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant said jokingly. "Is it 'Drake Maye ... Drake Maye'? Is it 'Drake Drake ... Maye Maye'? My wife makes jokes about it all the time. Josh [McDaniels] asked me where it comes from, and I said it's because he's so simple. He has the most simple nickname in America; his nickname is his name.

"That matches his personality. He's a competitive guy, fiery guy. But when I saw that, I'm like, 'This is fitting."

Drake and Ann Michael Maye have been together since middle school and got married last year. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

'Bakemas' takes off

On Dec. 1, Ann Michael Maye, 22, posted the first video from the family kitchen on TikTok.

"Happy game day!" she said, wearing a Christmas-themed apron. "I'm going to do a thing in December called 'Bakemas' -- baking something new every single day of December until Christmas. Today is Day 1."

The first recipe was Patriots-themed chocolate chip cookies, with red and blue M&M's, and she concluded the video saying, "Go Pats! Happy Bakemas."

It was an instant hit.

More than 2,000 comments followed, some humorous, such as: "Drake has a big game tonight. Don't give him too many cookies; it may upset his stomach." Others referred to her as the "queen of the north." The comments added to the popularity of "Bakemas."

By January, NBC10 Boston turned it into a 10-minute show called "Beyond Bakemas with Ann Michael Maye."

The first episode, much like her first TikTok, featured Patriots-themed chocolate chip cookies with red and blue M&M's. Ann Michael was joined by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who, at one point, asked how she has adjusted to increased fame.

"I'm definitely not used to it. It kind of blew up really fast," she said. "I'm used to Drake having it, you know? Everywhere we go, people are asking him for pictures and things, and I'm the one taking the photo. Now that people want me, it's so weird. It's crazy. But it's really cool. Everyone has been like super nice, and it's kind of fun to experience all of it."

Long before that, however, she had won over the Patriots' offensive linemen.

"The O-line is like the main recipient of my baked goods," she said on the second episode, this time alongside former Patriots center David Andrews as they baked apple cinnamon oat bars. "Occasionally, they'll write me a thank-you note: 'Just keep feeding us. We need to protect your husband, so we need to keep on the extra weight. If you need a bodyguard, we'll be your bodyguard.'"

In December, Drake said his favorite baked good was her peppermint chocolate chip cookies.

Grant, the quarterbacks coach, realized how quickly "Bakemas" had spread during the team's road trip to face the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21. Grant's uncle is a teacher in Baltimore, and one of his students was a big fan.

"So, he brought me a bunch of baked goods [from the student] to bring back for Ann Michael," Grant said. "It's reaching different parts of the country."

Grant, who rates salted chocolate chip cookies as his top choice, made it sound like the quarterback room is a bakery at times.

"Drake brings them in and then drops them off into the O-line room when we're done. Then, [assistant coach] Doug Marrone comes back with an empty [container]," he said, smiling.

Some linemen, such as Moses, ribbed rookie left tackle Will Campbell for getting preferential treatment.

In one viral social media clip, Campbell was visiting the Mayes on the final day of "Bakemas" when Ann Michael was making cinnamon rolls. Drake referred to Ann Michael as the "queen of Bakemas" as Campbell sat nearby to give it a "10 out of 10" rating.

"If something ever makes its way in here, a favorite part is getting to try it, for sure," said veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who re-signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason in part because he wanted to play with Maye. "It's good stuff. She knows what she's doing in there."

play 0:54 Patriots preparing to face Sean Payton's new offense Mike Reiss breaks down how the Patriots are preparing to face the Broncos on Sunday.

Despite success, he's still the 'same guy'

After the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs Jan. 11, Maye spoke about the support he received from his family that night.

His parents, Mark and Aimee, attend most games, and for just the third time all season, all three of his brothers (Luke, Beau and Cole) were there.

"And you can't forget Ann Michael," Maye said with a smile.

One of Maye's first declarations as the Patriots' No. 3 pick in 2024 was: "This is my squad. If you're getting me, you're getting them."

Teammates say that humble, family-first approach has never wavered.

"Even from last year, whether it's four wins or [now] 14 wins in the regular season, he's remained the same person," Hooper said. "Once the external things came and everyone was like, 'Drake Maye, Drake Maye!', it's not like he changed his entire process. Drake hasn't changed who he is since he got here."

Tight end Hunter Henry, 31, who is one of Maye's closest friends, cites that as a primary reason Maye has earned widespread respect in the locker room.

Moses, the veteran offensive tackle, noted the relationships Maye has cultivated with players and staff members. He calls him a "natural-born leader."

"He's humble, man. I've had a chance to meet his parents, and obviously, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Moses said. "To see everything flourish for him has been amazing to watch."

In the regular season, Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72%), passer rating (113.5) and yards per attempt (8.93), while his 450 rushing yards ranked fourth among NFL quarterbacks. His 37-yard run in the wild-card round of the playoffs set the franchise postseason record for a quarterback.

In helping the Patriots to 16 victories, Maye is tied with Russell Wilson (2013), Kurt Warner (1999) and Dan Marino (1984) for the most wins by a first- or second-year quarterback in NFL history. Wilson, Warner and Marino each reached a Super Bowl, with Wilson and Warner winning a championship.

And though Maye is just one win away from equaling that impressive feat, he hasn't let the success -- or sudden celebrity -- get in the way of his team-first approach.

"He's the same guy I met back in late January, early February. The same things that matter to him then, matter to him now," Grant said. "He broke the record for completion percentage for the franchise, I congratulated him, and he didn't care about that. He said, 'Congratulate me when we win the Super Bowl.' So, he doesn't care about the individual accolades, doesn't care about the MVP hype."