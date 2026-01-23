Can new coach Jesse Minter provide impact for Jackson, Ravens?

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are hiring Jesse Minter, former Chargers defensive coordinator, as the team's new head coach. (1:02)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- About an hour after the Baltimore Ravens announced Jesse Minter as their new head coach on Thursday night, a high-ranking team official was told that Minter has been described as a "legitimate genius."

"Honestly, that's what they said about Mike Macdonald," the high-ranking Ravens source said. "And it may just be true again."

Like Macdonald, Minter got into the NFL by working his way up through the Ravens' defensive coaching ranks and spent time at the University of Michigan as its defensive coordinator. And, like Macdonald, Minter's first NFL defensive coordinator job came under a Harbaugh -- Macdonald served two seasons with John Harbaugh and Minter had two seasons with Jim Harbaugh -- before getting a chance to become a head coach in the league.

The Ravens can only hope that Minter continues to follow Macdonald's path. In replacing a Super Bowl-winning coach in Pete Carroll two years ago, Macdonald has guided the Seattle Seahawks as the favorite in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Minter faces the same challenge in replacing John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

One of the reasons why Minter, who was the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, stood out in the Ravens' coaching search was the feedback the team received from former players.

Defensive backs Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson raved about Minter's feel for the game and his leadership.

A former Ravens coach who worked with Minter and Macdonald made the point that Minter has a chance to become an even better head coach than Macdonald because of the way he connects with players.

"If they had Madden ratings for coaches, he's a 100," the former Ravens coach said Thursday night.

Proud of you bro! go kill it well deserved my guy 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/qnorftNy3g — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) January 22, 2026

Here is Minter's checklist for the Ravens:

Hire the right offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson.

Minter's biggest decision as Ravens coach will be among his first ones. Baltimore needs to get two-time NFL Most Valuable Player in Jackson back on track. Minter has a head start in connecting with Jackson because he was part of the Ravens defensive staff that was surprisingly close to Jackson in 2018, when Jackson was Baltimore's scout team quarterback as a rookie.

Now, Minter has to select an offensive playcaller who will get Jackson playing like Jackson again. With Jackson producing a 6-7 record last season, the Ravens scored fewer than 30 points in each of Jackson's last 10 starts, which is the longest single-season drought of his eight-year career. It's possible that Minter names one of Baltimore's other head coaching candidates to become offensive coordinator: former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady or Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb.

Fix the Ravens' traditionally strong defense.

Baltimore's prideful defense struggled mightily last season, finishing with the second-most yards given up (354.5) in Harbaugh's 18 seasons as coach. Minter understands the standard of excellence on that side of the ball. In his four seasons with Baltimore's defensive coaching staff, the Ravens allowed the fewest points (18.4) and second-fewest yards (312.1) during that span.

Minter has proven he can make an immediate impact. In his first season as Chargers defensive coordinator, he took over the NFL's 30th-ranked defense and turned it into a defense that led the league in fewest points allowed (17.7) in 2024. Those who have worked with Minter have pointed out how he excels at teaching concepts and techniques but he has also shown head coaching qualities as a coordinator in how he delegates responsibilities to his position coaches.

End Baltimore's run of underachieving postseasons.

The Ravens' head coach opening was one of the most coveted jobs available because this is a team that can contend for a Super Bowl immediately. But it's also one of the most pressure-filled jobs for that same reason. When Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti fired Harbaugh earlier this month, he said the team coming up short in the playoffs heavily influenced his decision.

Since drafting Jackson in 2018, the Ravens have been among the best in the regular season, winning 86 games. That's tied for the second-most victories in an eight-season span without a Super Bowl appearance. Minter has been part of a championship team, helping Michigan win the national title in 2023 with college football's top-ranked defense.

"He has a great demeanor about himself," said Weddle, who played under Minter in 2017 and 2018. "He's a ball coach through and through. But he has a subtle humility to him that I think the guys really appreciate and gravitate towards. He will bring everyone together. They will be connected and accountable to each other."