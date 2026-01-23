Pettine says he and Vikings DC Flores didn't see eye to eye

Kevin Seifert explains why Brian Flores agreed to a new contract with the Vikings to remain the defensive coordinator if he doesn't get a head coaching job. (1:10)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings announced that assistant head coach Mike Pettine had decided to retire. This week, Pettine said in a podcast interview that he wasn't certain if his retirement will be permanent -- and implied that the situation he left had grown undesirable.

Pettine, an NFL assistant coach for 21 seasons and head coach of the Cleveland Browns for two more, was part of coach Kevin O'Connell's original staff in 2022.

Asked by the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" for his thoughts on Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Pettine said: "Probably not many that I would prefer to share."

The Vikings originally hired Pettine to be a veteran sounding board for O'Connell, whose first job as an NFL assistant came under Pettine in Cleveland during the 2015 season. Pettine added outside linebackers to his duties when assistant coach Mike Smith took a personal leave in 2023, and maintained that role in 2024. In 2025, the Vikings promoted Thad Bogardus to outside linebackers coach and shifted Pettine to a role intended to provide a defensive perspective to the offensive coaching staff.

Of Flores, Pettine added: "I mean, we didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things. That's why I spent this past year on offense. I was there in '23 and '24 on defense. I'll take the high road on that one."

Pettine said he wants to spend more time this year with his six children and four grandchildren, and noted that both he and his wife have a parent who is in their 80s.

"The grind of the league," he said, "it's tough. And I'm in a position now where I can step away. I don't know if I can declare this as being a permanent thing. But the [year] that I took off after Cleveland, that I needed so that I could feel like I could see colors and smell smells again, that was one of the best years that I've had. ... I'm going to step away and get right, mentally and physically, and make an evaluation down the road."

The Vikings reaffirmed their commitment to Flores this week, signing him to a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL. The highest-known annual salary given to a coordinator is $6 million, from the Las Vegas Raiders to fformer offensive coordinator Chip Kelly last season.

Flores allowed his contract to expire earlier this month, despite an aggressive push from the Vikings to get him re-signed before that. He took at least one interview for a defensive coordinator job, with the Washington Commanders, and has also interviewed for head coach roles with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their coach Thursday, but the Steelers' job remains open.