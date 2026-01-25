Vrabel, Payton meet again, with Super Bowl on the line

Mike Reiss breaks down how the Patriots are preparing to face the Broncos on Sunday. (0:54)

DENVER -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Vrabel vs. Payton: In an offseason with 10 teams making a head coaching change, Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos (3 p.m. ET, CBS) highlights two teams that aced their most recent hires. Mike Vrabel vs. Sean Payton is an elite coaching matchup.

Both have earned one Associated Press Coach of the Year Award -- Payton in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints, Vrabel in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. There are four Super Bowl championships between them -- Payton in 2009 with the Saints, Vrabel's three coming as a player with the Patriots in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons.

This is the third time their teams will square off, with Payton's Saints defeating Vrabel's Titans 38-28 in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Then, in Week 10 of the 2021 season, the Titans beat the Saints 23-21.

One of Payton's first recollections of Vrabel in the NFL came when Vrabel was playing in New England. Payton was an assistant coach with the Giants, and they came to New England for joint practices in 2001. Once Vrabel became Titans head coach in 2018, they connected more as peers at league meetings.

"He's passionate, and his team, you see him play to that passion," Payton said. "When the Lions were asking me about Dan Campbell, I made this comment and it's a compliment to both coaches. I said, 'You're getting an offensive version of Vrabel -- a guy who was a heck of a player, tough, and their teams will reflect that.'"

Meanwhile, in Payton, Vrabel sees a creative playcaller.

"I think he does a great job with his personnel, his scheme. The guys that he had in New Orleans and how they use those guys, and then how he's using the weapons offensively in Denver. I think you have to prepare for a lot," Vrabel said leading into Sunday's matchup.

"I think he's had his core concepts that he's had for a lot of years, and then he's just continued to add on to that as some of the game has changed and some of the ideas and the schemes have evolved. So I think that that's pretty unique."

Patriots defenders highlighted the volume and variety of Payton's offense, and how it challenged them in preparations this week. According to linebacker Robert Spillane, they expect to see "a lot of personnel packages, motion and funky formations."

"He's got plays for certain guys that he wants to try to find ways to get them the ball," Vrabel said of Payton. "His record clearly speaks for itself. So ... tough challenge. He's a proven winner in this league."

As for Vrabel, he can become the seventh head coach to lead a team he played for to a Super Bowl berth, joining Don Shula (Super Bowl III with Baltimore), Tom Flores (XV, XVIII with Raiders), Mike Ditka (XX with Bears), Sam Wyche (XXIII with Bengals), Gary Kubiak (50 with Broncos) and Doug Pederson (LII with Eagles).

"There's that uniqueness of going back home for him, a place that certainly he has a lot of pride for what they've done there," Payton said.

Let the chess match begin.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has a healthy respect for Sean Payton and his offensive prowess. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2. Maye's lesson: Having played his first two playoff games at home, quarterback Drake Maye said he didn't necessarily learn anything new about the postseason, but he surely felt something new.

"They always talk about the importance of home playoff games. I didn't really understand that until I was in one -- what the crowd can do and what the feeling is going to be like going on the road," he said Friday. "Looking forward to experiencing that."

Since Payton became Broncos coach in 2024, only three road teams have recorded a victory in Denver (Jaguars, Steelers, Chargers).

3. Jennings' reward: When Vrabel revealed Friday that six-year veteran outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings was selected as a game captain for the AFC championship, citing his professionalism, it was a reward for him never wavering.

How Jennings could fit in Vrabel's attacking scheme was initially uncertain, as his rugged style of play as a 3-4 outside linebacker was more of a scheme match for the old Bill Belichick/Jerod Mayo defense. But Jennings insisted all along he was a "football player" and his play, and approach, won Vrabel and the coaching staff over.

4. Vrabel's joy: Vrabel has stressed to players the importance of finding enjoyment in what they do, and one thing that has been evident from his first day as Patriots coach is his joy in being a head coach again.

After being fired by the Titans in 2023 and then spending 2024 as a consultant with the Browns, Vrabel's appreciation for the role has grown. On Friday, he said, "I just enjoy coaching these guys. You probably take it for granted [the first time], and then getting another opportunity; I've told them that. And so, to do it with guys that are fun to be around -- nobody takes themselves too seriously. They give it to me, I give it back to them. And we try to get ready to go play a game."

5. Diggs in Denver: Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, who is one of eight Patriots who previously played in a conference championship game, was emotional coming off the field after the team's divisional round win. A trip to Denver brings him full circle, the site of his first career NFL game in 2015 as a rookie with the Vikings, when he had six catches for 87 yards. One of the things he remembers from that day?

"It's a loud, loud place," Diggs said. "I have a clear image of what that looks like -- and that was the regular season."

6. Gonzo-Surtain: It flew a bit under the radar, but Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez views Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II as the standard at the position in the NFL. They'll share the same field Sunday, and perhaps a jersey swap after the game.

Gonzalez (6-1, 205) said he models his game after Surtain (6-2, 202) by studying him, which goes back to college. The respect is mutual, with Surtain praising Gonzalez's patience and technique earlier this season -- something that Gonzalez said meant a lot to him.

7. Captain Vinatieri: In selecting kicker Adam Vinatieri (1996-2005) as their honorary captain for the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots bestowed the prestigious honor in what should be a memorable year for him with a likely induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Honorary captains usually take part in the opening toss and would help present the Lamar Hunt Trophy to the team if it wins. Vince Wilfork, Drew Bledsoe and Tedy Bruschi were the Patriots' most recent honorary captains (2016-18).

8. Senior Bowl: At one point at the start of Thursday's practice, Vrabel was seen chatting one-on-one with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. It providing a snapshot of how they have come together to form an important 1-2 combination -- and also how this is a time of year when Wolf is balancing the present and future, as the next practices he attends will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Senior Bowl.

One aspect that makes the AFC Championship Game unique is that both teams -- the Patriots with Wolf, and the Broncos with George Paton -- kept their top personnel executive in place when hiring their most recent head coaches.

9. Did You Know, Part I: The Patriots have won four road conference championship games since the NFL-AFL merger, which ties with the Cowboys for the most in the NFL. A win Sunday in Denver would break the tie.

10. Did You Know, Part II: In 17 of their 19 games this season, the Patriots have led at halftime (losing 14-7 Week 3 vs. Steelers; tied 10-10 Week 16 at Ravens). That is tied with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers for the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era.