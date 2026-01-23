Seahawks activate George Holani, Elijah Arroyo for NFC title game

Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Seahawks backup running back George Holani and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo were activated from injured reserve Friday ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Holani, 26, landed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the Seahawks' 30-24 win against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23.

"It feels great to be back with the guys," Holani said before Wednesday's practice. "Been a while, so I'm excited to get back out there."

Holani, who rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the regular season, could serve as the backup to Kenneth Walker III. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week that Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL.

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami in the 2025 draft, missed the final four games of the regular season and last week's 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round with a knee injury.

To make room for Holani and Arroyo on the active roster, Charbonnet and guard Bryce Cabeldue were placed on injured reserve.

The Rams, meanwhile, are expecting outside linebacker Byron Young to play despite knee soreness. Young, who leads the Rams with 12 sacks, has been dealing with the knee injury for much of the season and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Young will be listed as limited in Friday's practice and as questionable on the injury report.

"He's going to be ready to go and expecting him to feel good," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop and The Associated Press contributed to this report.