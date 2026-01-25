Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells coaching East-West Shrine Game

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Lunda Wells has been the Dallas Cowboys' tight ends coach since 2020. Before that he spent eight seasons with the New York Giants, working with the offensive line as well as tight ends.

This weekend, Wells has been the head coach of the West team at the East-West Shrine Bowl, with the game kicking off Tuesday at The Star.

"The biggest thing doing the head coaching part is organizing the scheduling, making sure the day flows smoothly, make sure the practice flows smoothly," Wells said. "Outside of that, when you get between the white lines, it's no different than me coaching the tight ends. It's just football."

Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Commanders. Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Wells interviewed earlier this month for the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator job. He has drawn interest from other teams who have noticed how he has developed tight ends such as Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson.

"Obviously you want growth and opportunities," he said, "but I think right now the only thing I've thought about is just doing an excellent job here, representing the Shriners, this prestigious event, and also representing the Dallas Cowboys," Wells said.

Wells said he has pulled his coaching style from former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, as well as longtime NFL assistants Mike Solari and Mike Pope, who also spent time with Dallas over the years.

"The football field is a classroom to teach young men life skills through football," Wells said. "Outside of that, I'm very intentional, persistent and consistent with things that I'm teaching them. And then ultimately, I'm a connector.

"I think being a coach/teacher, you've got to be able to connect with your guys because it's all about player-to-coach, coach-to-player relationship and developing that chemistry because as things come up, you can be able to go to each other and lean on each other and get through the tough times while you build for good times."

Wells isn't the only Cowboys assistant coach working the all-star game circuit. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who has interest from the Tennessee Titans to become their defensive coordinator, is the coordinator for the East team in the Shrine Bowl. Next week, David Overstreet II, Dallas' secondary coach, will serve as the defensive coordinator for the National team, with defensive assistants Bryan Bing and Tanzel Smart.

Don't I know you?

It happens all the time. Team signs a new coach; coach adds players familiar with his scheme. We saw it two years ago with Mike Zimmer bringing in linebacker Eric Kendricks. We saw it last year with Matt Eberflus bringing in linebacker Jack Sanborn.

So let's play the game with Christian Parker, the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator after a two-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have a number of defensive players set to be unrestricted free agents. The most attractive -- if we're just playing the connect-the-dots game -- are safety Reed Blankenship, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive end Jaelan Phillips.

The Cowboys have needs at all three spots. Of the three, Blankenship makes the most sense. Parker's area of expertise is the secondary. The Cowboys' woes last season were in the secondary. Blankenship has been a full-time starter the last three years and has recorded eight interceptions.

The whole premise is an "if," but Blankenship could be the type of player to help Parker implement his scheme.

Let's see what happens when free agency begins in March.

Fighting the Law

On Sunday, former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence gets the chance to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time, if the Seattle Seahawks can beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Championship Game.

Lawrence spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cowboys before signing as a free agent with the Seahawks as on a three-year deal worth $32.5 million, including $18 million guaranteed.

In 16 games, Lawrence recorded six sacks, returned two of his three fumble recoveries for touchdowns and has been his typical strong run-defending self.

"It's a great thing because we get to live in moments like these when everybody is focused, everybody is determined, all focused on that same goal," Lawrence told reporters leading up to the game. "Everybody wins, and this is the result of that process."

The Cowboys drafted Lawrence in the second round in 2014 to replace DeMarcus Ware, who was released and ultimately signed with the Denver Broncos. In his second year with the Broncos, Ware won a Super Bowl.

Will Lawrence follow suit?