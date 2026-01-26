Trends from Seahawks' last Super Bowl berth in 2015

The Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the Super Bowl.

Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a 31-27 win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had 374 passing yards and three scores himself. Darnold and Stafford are the second pair of opposing quarterbacks to both have 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a Conference Championship game, according to ESPN Research. Seattle will now face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX -- also against the Patriots.

The last time Seattle punched its ticket to the Super Bowl was Jan. 18, 2015, when the Seahawks defeated an Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers squad in a classic overtime thriller. Although he threw four interceptions in the win, then-quarterback Russell Wilson went for 209 passing yards with a touchdown compared to Rodgers' 178 air yards with a touchdown.

And while it's a new era in Seattle, 2015 was also a great time to be alive.

Here's what was happening in the sports and entertainment world when the Seahawks last went to the Super Bowl.

Ohio State beats Oregon in inaugural CFP championship

Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015, days before the Seahawks acquired their AFC championship. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Just six days before the Seahawks earned themselves a trip to Super Bowl XLIX, Ohio State made history in the college football world with a 42-20 upset victory over Oregon in the first College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Buckeyes, who were the No. 4 seed, took a 21-7 lead in the first half, forcing the Ducks to play catch-up.

Oregon eventually closed the deficit in the third quarter, making it a one-point game before Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliot took over and rushed for three touchdowns to give Ohio State the edge over Oregon.

Star-studded 2015 NBA All-Star team was announced

Days after Seattle was Super Bowl-bound, the NBA announced the iconic 2015 NBA All-Star Game starters. Golden State Warriors guard beat out then-Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to top the voting charts with more than 1.5 million votes.

Starters for the Eastern Conference All-Stars included James, Pau Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Carmelo Anthony and John Wall.

Alongside Curry, the Western Conference All-Star starters featured Kobe Bryant, Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis and Blake Griffin.

'Creed' hits theatres

The boxing saga hit the big screen in 2015, with sequels in 2019 and 2023. Bobby Bank/GC Images

Before he was known for his latest star role in Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan took his place in the boxing ring in "Creed," a spin-off of the "Rocky" franchise. Jordan, played Adonis Creed, the son of boxer Apollo Creed, who died in a fight against Ivan Drago in Rocky IV.

The movie follows Adonis, who used the last name Johnson at first, as he rises from an amateur boxer to a household name while being trained by his father's rival-turned-challenger-slash-trainer Rocky Balboa.

According to Box Office Mojo, Creed grossed $104,767,581 domestically, $64,400,000 internationally and $174,167,581 worldwide with an opening weekend that saw $29,632,823 in sales. It had a $35 million budget.

'Uptown Funk' dominates the charts

One of the funkiest hits of the 2010s topped the Billboard charts when the Seahawks were on their way to the Super Bowl. Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" took the top spot in the Billboard Top 100 a day before the Seahawks defeated the Packers and stayed No. 1 for 14 weeks, holding the second-longest tenure in Hot 100 history.

Apple Watch hits the shelves

The Apple Watch was announced in 2014 and was available for purchase in 2015. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Apple took its devices a step further with a small innovative device you could take almost anywhere. A few months after the Seahawks went to the Super Bowl, the Apple Watch, which was deemed Apple's "most personal device ever," was released. The device became useful for controlling other Apple devices, tracking your fitness and keeping your long-distance friends on your wrist.