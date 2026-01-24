Packers' Walker arrested at La Guardia Airport on gun charge

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was arrested Friday morning at LaGuardia Airport in New York after he tried to check in a bag that contained a firearm.

Walker, 25, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the New York Post. He appeared in Queens County Criminal Court on the gun charge and was released later Friday.

According to the Post, citing a criminal complaint, Walker told an airline employee that his bag contained a locked box holding a handgun. Port Authority Police, after being alerted by the employee, searched Walker's bag and found a 9mm Glock pistol along with 36 rounds of ammo in the locked box.

Walker's attorney, Arthur Aidala, told the Post that the gun was legally licensed in Wisconsin and that Walker didn't know he couldn't travel with it in New York.

"We are confident the matter will be resolved favorably," Aidala told ESPN.

Walker, a seventh-round draft pick of the Packers in 2022, is due back in court March 19.