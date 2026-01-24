Patriots activate WR Mack Hollins from IR for AFC title game

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The New England Patriots activated starting wide receiver Mack Hollins from injured reserve Saturday, giving their offense a boost heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game on the road against the Denver Broncos (3 p.m. ET, CBS).

Hollins had landed on IR on Dec. 27 with an abdomen injury. Up to that point, he had started 13 games and was third on the team in receptions (46) and receiving yards (550). He had been designated to return from IR on Thursday, practicing for the first time.

At 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, Hollins' large catch radius makes him a top option for quarterback Drake Maye on in-breaking routes. Furthermore, his blocking prowess was often cited by coaches as an important part of the running game.

Hollins joins veteran Stefon Diggs and third-year player Kayshon Boutte atop the receiver depth chart. Third-year player DeMario "Pop" Douglas and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III round out the depth chart.

At the time Hollins went on IR, he had played 68% of the Patriots' offensive snaps, which was more than any other receiver.

"He has an energy to him," New England coach Mike Vrabel has said of Hollins. "I've always appreciated his willingness to learn what we're doing but also be a leader for some of the younger guys."

To make room for Hollins on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed rookie defensive tackle Eric Gregory on injured reserve with a knee ailment. The team also announced that defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III and running back D'Ernest Johnson were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.