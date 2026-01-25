Patriots edge Broncos to win AFC title, earn Super Bowl LX trip

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Drake Maye ran for 68 yards and threw for 86 in sloppy, snowy conditions and scored New England's only touchdown on a 6-yard keeper, propelling the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Christian Gonzalez intercepted Jarrett Stidham, starting in place of an injured Bo Nix, at New England's 36 with 2:11 remaining and the Patriots (17-3) iced their first playoff win in Denver when Maye ran for 7 yards on third-and-5 from his 41.

The Patriots will play the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez intercepted Jarrett Stidham's pass intended for Marvin Mims Jr. with 2:11 remaining, and New England quarterback Drake Maye then ran for 7 yards on third-and-5 to clinch the AFC championship.

In Mike Vrabel's first season as coach, New England became the third team in the Super Bowl era to win a conference championship with 10 points or less. Buffalo beat Denver 10-7 in the 1991 AFC title game, and the Rams beat Tampa Bay 9-0 in the 1979 NFC championship game.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a playmaking linebacker for the Patriots, could become the first person in NFL history to also win as a head coach for the same franchise.

"I won't win it. It'll be the players that'll win the game," Vrabel said. "I promise you, it won't be me that'll win it, and I promise you that I'll do everything I can, and our staff, to have them ready for the game."

Quite The Turnaround The Patriots, who had just four wins during the 2024 season, are just the sixth team to have reached a Super Bowl after winning five or fewer games the previous season. Year Team SB Res. SB Opp. 2025 Patriots ? ? 2021 Bengals Lost Rams 2019 49ers Lost Chiefs 2001 Patriots Won Rams 1999 Rams Won Titans 1988 Bengals Lost 49ers

The Broncos (15-4) finished one step shy of fulfilling Sean Payton's preseason prediction of a trip to Super Bowl LX.

Both kickers missed two field goals in the frigid conditions with Denver's Wil Lutz and New England's Andy Borregales wide on long tries just before the snow came in at halftime.

"It wasn't ideal," Maye said of the conditions. "Defense, they've been stepping up all playoffs. We're going to play better. But man, I'm just proud of this team. ... It took everybody."

The Patriots fell behind 7-0, but had a key fourth-down stop near their own end zone to spark the comeback. Their victory was their 40th in the playoffs, breaking a tie with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in NFL history.

It was sunny at kickoff with a temperature of 26 degrees, but by halftime the snowflakes began falling and grounds crews had to use snowblowers to mark the hashmarks and yard lines by the fourth quarter, when it was 16 degrees.

"What an atmosphere out here," Maye said. "Battle of the elements. Love this team. How about the defense? I love each and every one of them."

After gaining just 72 yards in the first half, the Patriots opened the second half in swirling snow with a 16-play, 64-yard drive that ate up 9 1/2 minutes and ended with a 23-yard field goal by Borregales that gave New England its first lead at 10-7.

The Patriots managed just four first downs and 72 yards in the first half, punting five times and missing a field goal. But they capitalized on a short field when New England's defense set up Maye at the Denver 12 with a takeaway and Maye took it in from 6 yards out to tie it at 7 at halftime.

The New Patriot Way The Patriots have allowed 26 points this postseason under Mike Vrabel, which is tied for fourth fewest for a head coach in his first three playoff games with a franchise all-time. Season(s) Coach Pts. Tm. 2000 Brian Billick 16 BAL 1946-47 Paul Brown 19 CLE 1960-61 Vince Lombardi 24 GB 2025 Mike Vrabel 26 NE 1989 George Seifert 26 SF >>Head Coaches in NFL history

Stepping in for the injured Nix (ankle surgery), Stidham's first completion since the 2023 regular-season finale was a 52-yard dart to Marvin Mims Jr. to the New England 7 that set up Courtland Sutton's 6-yard touchdown catch that started the scoring.

The Broncos reached New England's 14 early in the second quarter, but Payton decided to go for it -- and Stidham's throw to RJ Harvey was incomplete on fourth-and-1.

Instead of going up double digits, the Broncos were left clinging to a 7-0 lead, and Elijah Ponder recovered Stidham's backward pass at the Denver 12, setting up the tying touchdown two plays later.

Stidham, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2019, made his first start since the 2023 regular-season finale. The Broncos were the only team in the league that didn't give their backup QB any snaps or handoffs the last two seasons.

Nix, who had 11 game-winning drives in his first two NFL seasons, got hurt on Denver's final drive in overtime against Buffalo last week. But he didn't come out of the game and the extent of his injury -- a broken right ankle -- wasn't known until he went for X-rays after the 33-30 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.