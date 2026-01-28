2026 NFL free agency: Ranking top 50 players, QBs available

Open Extended Reactions

Though we still have 12 days until Super Bowl LX, it's important to remember that NFL free agency is only six weeks away. The offseason is coming quickly. Teams can discuss terms on new deals with players over the March 9-10 legal negotiation period before the free agency window officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 11. Who could land big new contracts?

I looked at the group of players primed to hit unrestricted free agency and ranked the top 50 who might end up available. Factors in building the list include age, positional value, expected future production, scheme versatility and what I'm hearing around the league. Of course, this ranking will change a lot before we actually reach free agency, as plenty of the players on this list will be extended or franchise-tagged by their 2025 team. And more players will join the list as front offices make cuts, too.

We will have an updated top 100 in March, but for now, here are my top 50 pending free agents -- including just two quarterbacks. Let's stack the free agent class, starting with the 2024 sack leader.

Jump to the top-ranked:

QB | RB | WR | TE

OL | DL | LB | DB

1. Trey Hendrickson, Edge

2025 team: Cincinnati Bengals | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge, with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. In seven games this season, he had four sacks. His 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were league highs. Hendrickson would immediately upgrade the defensive line for just about any team.

2. George Pickens, WR

2025 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: With 22 receptions of 20 or more yards in 2025 (fourth most in the league), Pickens has the explosive ability to flip the field. That skill will lead to big money in the open market. Pickens also finished third in the NFL with 1,429 receiving yards. His ability to run routes at all three levels boosts his free agent profile even more.

3. Tyler Linderbaum, C

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Linderbaum has a tone-setting mentality on the interior of the front, using elite foot speed and body control to match pass rushers or climb to the second level in the run game. His pass block win rate of 97.2% tied for second among 31 qualifying centers this season.

4. Daniel Jones, QB

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: An Achilles injury in Week 14 could delay Jones' availability at the start of next season, but it's clear he elevated his level of play and poise under coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. Jones' 64.1 QBR ranked eighth in the league through Week 13, and he threw with a much stronger sense of timing. He fits in an offense that features a good run game, which allows him to operate as a facilitator.

5. Jaelan Phillips, Edge

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: With his long 6-foot-5 frame, Phillips can play as both an edge setter and pocket disrupter. After being traded to the Eagles on Nov. 3, he had two sacks and 27 pressures in coordinator Vic Fangio's system, flashing improved range to the ball. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 28 sacks and 150 pressures.

6. Alec Pierce, WR

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A vertical stretch target at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, Pierce averaged a league-best 21.3 yards per catch in 2025. He also topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark and brought in six touchdowns. Pierce has the straight-line speed to lift the safeties, creating open coverage voids underneath for other targets. With more volume and an increased role, he has the skills to produce as a multi-level route runner.

7. Breece Hall, RB

2025 team: New York Jets | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: He's a fluid mover with good contact balance and the vision to find daylight, and he brings a dual-threat element to the backfield. Hall has 188 receptions in his career, while averaging 90 total yards per game. He also has 87 rushes of 10 or more yards over four seasons, serving as a three-down back who can rattle off a big play.

Could wide receiver George Pickens, running back Breece Hall and quarterback Malik Willis land big contracts over the offseason? Illustration by ESPN

8. Rasheed Walker, OT

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's pass block win rate of 93.8% ranked 11th among 68 qualifying offensive tackles. His technique could still improve and he lacks a strong anchor, but he has the footwork and mobility to match the speed of edge rushers. At a premium position, Walker will see heavy interest in free agency.

9. Odafe Oweh, Edge

2025 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: An explosive pass rusher who gets off the ball in a hurry, Oweh can also flatten his path to maneuver around offensive tackles. After getting traded from the Ravens on Oct. 7, Oweh had 7.5 sacks and 27 pressures in Los Angeles. Plus, he recorded three sacks in the team's wild-card loss to the Patriots.

10. Braden Smith, OT

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: He is a big-bodied drive blocker at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, easily matching power in pass protection. Injuries have been a concern, as Smith has missed 17 games over his past three seasons. He started 13 games at right tackle for the Colts in 2025, and his pass block win rate jumped 7% from 2024.

2025 team: Denver Broncos | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Franklin-Myers lacks the lateral speed and bend to turn pressures into a bunch of sacks from edge alignments. But he's an active inside rusher who can play as a defensive tackle or 5-technique with his 6-foot-4, 288-pound frame. He had 7.5 sacks and 23 pressures this season.

12. Alontae Taylor, CB

2025 team: New Orleans Saints | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Taylor's versatility and urgent play style show up on tape. He has the speed to cover receivers on the perimeter, but he can also play a disruptive role in the slot. In four seasons with the Saints, Taylor has 4 interceptions, 40 pass breakups and 7 sacks.

13. Quay Walker, LB

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's explosive traits create playmaking upside; he can cover ground as a run-and-hit defender. Plus, he diagnosed the run game at a quicker rate in 2025, averaging 4.9 tackles on designed rushes per game (11th highest). Overall, Walker had 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups.

14. Riq Woolen, CB

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Woolen has 12 interceptions and 36 pass breakups so far in his four-year career. A lack of consistent eye discipline has prevented him from reaching his ceiling in coverage, but he has the physical traits and speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

15. Mike Evans, WR

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 33

What he brings: Injuries limited Evans to eight games this season, but he had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons entering 2025. He's a classic boundary receiver, with 6-foot-5 size and great ball skills. Evans can still get loose in the red zone and produce as a No. 2 option.

16. Jaylen Watson, CB

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Watson isn't a high-end playmaker, but he has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone schemes. He has three career interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

17. Malik Willis, QB

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: With his dual-threat traits and positive signs of development in Green Bay, Willis is one of the top quarterbacks in free agency. In four appearances (one start) this season, Willis completed 85.7% of his throws, rushed for 123 yards and scored four touchdowns. He'll be signed to start somewhere this March.

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Etienne looked more explosive on tap in 2025, slashing through creases of daylight as a runner. His 26 rushes of 10 or more yards were tied for the 12th most in the NFL, and he's more than capable as a receiver out of the backfield (36 catches in 2025). He had 116 total yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's wild-card loss to Buffalo.

19. Devin Lloyd, LB

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Lloyd's on-the-ball production increases his value heading into free agency. He had five interceptions on the season, returning one for a touchdown. He's a solid starter who flashed high-level ability this season.

20. Isaiah Likely, TE

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Likely's alignment versatility gives offensive playcallers more flexibility, and he has the catch-and-run traits to produce on high-percentage throws. He should be viewed as a "move" tight end who can get favorable matchups in the passing game. He had 27 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown this season, which was down from his six scores in 2024.

play 1:06 What Jesse Minter's hiring means for Lamar, Ravens Stephen A. Smith chimes in on the Ravens appointing Jesse Minter as their new head coach and what that means for Lamar Jackson.

21. Romeo Doubs, WR

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Doubs has the route-running traits and foot quickness to uncover, and he is more than willing to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts. While the Packers missed Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft over parts of the season, Doubs averaged 13.2 yards per reception and caught five of his six touchdowns on red zone targets. In short, he's a reliable pass catcher.

22. Khalil Mack, Edge

2025 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 35

What he brings: An elbow injury forced Mack to miss five games early in the season, yet he finished with 5.5 sacks and 28 pressures. He will need to be used more as a situational rusher at this stage of his career, but he is still a powerful defender who can create impact plays off the edge.

2025 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Pitts plays the position like a wide receiver, and his numbers were up in 2025 (88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns). Though he needs to be more willing as an in-line blocker, teams are getting upside here in the pass game. And he has the tools to find favorable matchups from a variety of pre-snap alignments.

24. Kenneth Walker III, RB

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: A decisive runner who can press the edges with speed or find cutback lanes in zone schemes, Walker also brings big play ability to the position. His 33 rushes of 10 or more yards were the sixth most in the regular season, and he can be targeted on screens or swing routes out of the backfield. He has had at least 25 receptions in all four of his NFL seasons.

25. Bryan Cook, S

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A rangy safety with top-down speed, Cook fits in both split-field and single-high schemes. The 2022 second-round pick is the highest-ranked player at his position on this list. He had six pass breakups in 2025, playing 82.6% of Kansas City's defensive snaps.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

26. Rashid Shaheed, WR

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Shaheed can stretch defenses vertically, plus he can turn screens or underneath throws into chunk plays. He also provides an upgrade on special teams, making the Pro Bowl this season as a fearless kickoff returner with open-field speed. Shaheed has had 29 receptions of 20 or more yards in his four-year career.

2025 team: New England Patriots | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Chaisson plays with an extra gear off the edge, using his vertical burst to get around offensive tackles. And he has the short-area speed to close on quarterbacks off stunts or inside loops. The former first-rounder had a career-best 7.5 sacks and 32 pressures this season, plus he added three more sacks in the team's first three playoff games.

28. Jauan Jennings, WR

2025 team: San Francisco 49ers | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Jennings is a consistent route runner who plays through contact and makes himself available to the quarterback on in-breaking targets. He caught 55 passes this season in an injury-riddled 49ers unit, scoring nine touchdowns. Jennings was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores with 975 receiving yards.

29. Javonte Williams, RB

2025 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Williams looked more explosive on tape in 2025 than previous seasons. In Dallas, he showed short-area burst to dart through traffic, finishing with a career-high 1,201 yards. Williams had 26 carries of 10 or more yards, plus he averaged 2.56 yards after first contact. He should be viewed as a lead back who can also contribute to the passing game (35 receptions this season).

30. Boye Mafe, Edge

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Mafe has a quick first step, which allows him to attack the edges of offensive tackles. His effort level and pursuit from the backside also lead to second-reaction sacks. Mafe can still refine his pass-rushing plan, but the traits are there to produce in a system that schemes favorable matchups out of multiple fronts. Mafe had two sacks and 33 pressures this season.

31. Isaac Seumalo, G

2025 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2026 season: 32

What he brings: The 10-year veteran has the foot quickness to redirect defenders and the body control to wrestle back against power rushers. Seumalo's 97.3% pass rush win rate ranked second among 65 qualifying guards this season, and his 76.9% run block win rate checked in at fourth.

play 2:02 Why Saturday finds Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy 'confusing' Jeff Saturday and Dan Graziano try to make sense of the Steelers' decision to hire Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

32. Reed Blankenship, S

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Blankenship can spin to the post, but he's at his best in split-field alignments, matching the seams and playing top-down on the ball. With nine interceptions over his four years with the Eagles, Blankenship makes plays from depth, plus he is a solid alley defender versus the run game.

33. Zion Johnson, G

2025 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A young and durable interior blocker with movement traits, Johnson fits in both zone and gap run schemes. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career.

34. Greg Newsome II, CB

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Newsome has only four career interceptions, but he has created on-the-ball production with 33 pass breakups over five seasons. He has the tools to match in man coverage, but he's at his best in zone schemes that allow him to play with backfield vision. Newsome was traded to the Jaguars from the Browns on Oct. 8.

35. Connor McGovern, C

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: A steady pass blocker in the middle of the front, McGovern has the mobility to climb and play in space versus linebackers. He had a 97.2% pass block win rate in 2025, which was tied for second among 31 qualifying centers.

36. David Edwards, G

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Edwards played option quarterback and basketball in high school, which gave him the light feet to redirect in pass protection or climb to space. He has played his best football as a pro over the past couple of seasons, and his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards.

37. Nahshon Wright, CB

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A long, linear cornerback at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds, Wright had a career-best five interceptions in 2025. He took one back for a touchdown and also broke up seven passes. Though Wright lacks high-end recovery speed, his length, play instincts and production will increase his value for a defense that needs help in man coverage and Cover 2.

38. Joey Bosa, Edge

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Bosa has played in at least 14 games over the past two seasons after injuries limited him to a total of 13 games from 2022 to 2023. Averaging 36.3 snaps a game for the Bills, he had 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 42 pressures. Bosa should be viewed as a situational rusher who can still win with speed-to-power. His effort level also leads to production late in the play.

39. Chig Okonkwo, TE

2025 team: Tennessee Titans | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: At 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, Okonkwo can be schemed as a motion/movement player in the pass game. In addition to running seam and corner routes, Okonkwo gets loose on screens, crossers and unders. He caught 56 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns this season, with 61.8% of his total receiving production coming after the catch. Elusive in space, he is a matchup piece for the right playcaller.

2025 team: New York Giants | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: A 5-foot-8, 185-pound slot receiver with the short-area speed to uncover, Robinson displayed more vertical ability this season for the Giants. He produced a career-best 14 receptions of 20 or more yards for New York, which was without Malik Nabers for much of the season. With at least 92 receptions in each of his past two seasons, Robinson is a volume target who can work multiple levels between the numbers.

41. Kam Curl, S

2025 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A durable defender who has played in at least 16 games over his past three seasons, Curl can limit vertical throws in the deep areas of the field. He's also a strong tackler in the run front, finishing with a career-high 122 tackles this season (along with two interceptions and two sacks).

42. Joel Bitonio, G

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 34

What he brings: The 12-year pro has started 178 NFL games. He's a savvy technician who had a 96.4% pass block win rate in 2025 (third best among 65 qualifying guards), while allowing only two sacks. If Bitonio opts to return for a 13th season, he would provide both consistent play and a veteran voice to any offensive line room.

43. Cade Mays, C

2025 team: Carolina Panthers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Mays has some athletic limitations, but his 6-foot-6 length and power put him in a position to win in pass protection. And he can displace defenders in the run game. Mays had a 94.3% pass block win rate this season, which ranked 20th out of 31 qualifying centers.

44. Jaquan Brisker, S

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A downhill safety who creates disruption near the line of scrimmage, Brisker played in all 17 games this season after missing 12 in 2024 with a concussion. He's an alley filler who can blitz, plus he can play over the top in the deep half. In four seasons with the Bears, Brisker has had four interceptions, seven sacks and 14 pass breakups.

45. Leo Chenal, LB

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Chenal brings some versatility to any game plan as a defender who can play off-the-ball, insert into the front or even line up as a stand-up defensive tackle. Chenal is good at tracking the ball in the run game from the second level. In four seasons, he has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures.

46. Rico Dowdle, RB

2025 team: Carolina Panthers | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards this past season, and he had 26 carries of 10 or more yards. An explosive runner, he can work the edges or get vertical with the ball in zone schemes. And he gets up to top speed quickly. Dowdle also had 39 receptions for the Panthers this season, tying a career high.

47. Coby Bryant, S

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: An interchangeable safety with the vision to get a jump on the ball from depth, Bryant had four interceptions this season and a total of seven over his past two. A good fit as a deep half defender in a zone scheme, Bryant can also spin down to patrol the edges as a cutoff defender. There's some urgency to his game. Bryant has 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 5 passes broken up over his past two seasons.

48. Nakobe Dean, LB

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Dean bounced back from a knee injury in the 2024 playoffs to produce 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 55 total tackles in 10 games in 2025. He's the best blitzing linebacker in the league, arriving angry versus running backs in pass protection. And he has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges.

49. Kenneth Gainwell, RB

2025 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: A change-of-pace runner, Gainwell caught a career-high 73 passes this season and was vital on third downs for Pittsburgh. He produces on backfield releases and can even draw positive matchups when flexed from the formation. Gainwell would fit a backfield rotation that caters to his dual-threat traits.

50. Alex Anzalone, LB

2025 team: Detroit Lions | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: A nine-year veteran, Anzalone is quick to key the run game and can be schemed a blitzer. In coverage, Anzalone has the lateral quickness and eye discipline to match running backs in the pass game. He had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in Detroit last season.

Just missed: